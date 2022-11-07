How to set up Galaxy Watch fitness data sync to Google Fit





Despite running Google Wear OS, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches track and display fitness data in the Galaxy Wearable and Samsung Health apps, not Google Fit. To fill the gap and enable automatic syncing between the Samsung Health app and the Google Fit app, the company created Health Connect.

With the introduction of this new Health Connect, Samsung and Google are once again competing with Apple, who now dominates the watch industry. Setup between Google Fit and Samsung Health is easy. That’s why we’ve created a step-by-step process here to guide you through how to automatically sync your Galaxy Watch’s fitness data with Google Fit.

How to set your Galaxy Watch fitness data in Google Fit

In May 2022, Google released the Health Connect app. The app also works with Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, giving the app a comprehensive view of your health. Running the setup is his two-step process, and I’ve covered both.

Step 1: How to set up Health Connect on your Galaxy Watch First, download Health Connect from the Android Google Play store. Click here to get started. Then open the Samsung Health app.Tap the three dots in the upper right corner[設定]Choose. scroll down to[接続されたアプリとサービス]Find the configuration options grouped underat the top[Health Connect]Find and clickof the subaction segment[アプリのアクセス許可]Click. This will launch Health Connect and display a list of compatible mobile apps. To share all your data with other apps, click Samsung Health, then[すべて許可], or turn on the toggle next to each item, such as Basal Metabolic Rate.Blood sugar level, blood pressure, weight, heart rate, etc.

Step 2: How to sync data between Samsung Health app and Google Fit app Download and configure Google Fit app on Android. Click here to install. At the top is a card that says “Sync with Health Connect”. Tap Get Started to begin the procedure. A new page will open.[セットアップ]Click Options. A page similar to the process in step 7 above appears, showing various health parameters. Selective data selection is possible. or,[すべて許可]You can also turn on the toggle next to[許可]Click to allow Google Fit to pull information from other fitness apps.

