NATO looks to new technology to combat war, cybersecurity and climate change in Ukraine





NATO has shown a firm determination to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression, but ensuring the latest technology to combat climate change is another challenge for the 30-nation alliance.

We are now facing a Russian aggression in Ukraine, a large-scale conflict on European soil that many thought was unthinkable a few years ago, said NATO’s Under-Secretary-General for Emerging Security Challenges. Assistant David van Weel told Euronews Next.

It shows that you need to be ready for anything.

One of the major immediate threats is cyberattacks, which van Weel believes have become a large part of the fighting in Ukraine.

The war is being fought with bombs and bites, with Russia launching a cyberattack on Ukraine before Boots invaded the country on February 24, and attacks on critical infrastructure are still occurring.

The best way to protect yourself from them is to be resilient, advised van Weel.

Make sure that any attack can be repelled quickly and that the system is not very severely affected. NATO needs to address this resilience and help allies become more resilient while also responding to attacks as they occur, he said.

Technology now plays a key role in this war, but Van Wiel says its nature has changed.

Innovation has changed the nature of warfare, and we must adapt as both defenders and attackers. He said we need to adapt to these new technologies.

At the moment, Russia is using a number of Iranian drones to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, he said, which requires NATO to help Ukraine defend against new threats. means that

Van Wiel told Euronews Next that it’s an ongoing game of recruiting to distraction and ensuring new technological and innovative solutions to counter that threat.

How does NATO use technology?

To that end, the Alliance has two initiatives. The North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA) and the NATO Innovation Fund, a venture capital fund. Both are focused on bringing deep technology dual-use solutions to the military.

In addition to deep technology, NATO also sees the use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, self-driving cars, aircraft and ships as important. Quantum computing will be the next technology NATO will work on.

But the key to all these technologies are start-ups, and the Alliance can ensure they have the newest technology at their disposal to protect their one billion citizens.

The main challenge, however, is to improve communication with innovators.

In many cases, the military doesn’t know what new technologies are on the horizon, and many innovators don’t know what they need in a military context.

The second is the rapid adoption of these new technologies.

In general, defense organizations and governments are not known for their fast procurement processes, he said.

Our challenge is to ensure a viable and agile way to communicate with innovators and introduce new technology at the right rate.

fighting climate change

But war is not the only threat to the Alliance.

As world leaders gather in Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Fanwell also warned of the imminent threat of climate change.

He said it would cause more natural disasters, more migration, and more food and water and energy shortages.

He said Europe recognizes how important it is to ensure energy security and actually get through the winter in a decent way.

As such, the number of challenges is far greater than traditional military threats, which NATO is prepared for as a security agency.

Organizations have action plans to deal with the growing threat.

The first part recognizes what is happening, such as the opening of the Northern Sea Route and the drying up of the Sahel region as the ice recedes, and how it affects food, water and movement. and know.

The second part is understanding and adapting to how climate change is affecting NATO bases and soldiers. During that time, military bases may also be flooded.

Being part of the solution is the final part.

As society moves away from fossil fuels, the military will not be left behind. And we need to think about that transition, van Weel said.

We are also part of the solution and durable for the future.

