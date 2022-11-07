Want to work with the Pentagon?8 essential tips for pitching successfully





Some say it is too difficult for a company with innovative and original technology to get a contract with the US Department of Defense (DoD).

To address this, the department is changing the way it works with private companies. With the government spending about $400 billion on defense contracts in 2021 alone, the innovator should seriously consider whether a deal with the Pentagon is worth another look.

It’s no secret that adversaries are catching up or surpassing the United States in the development of some advanced technologies. To better integrate the various domains of intelligence and innovate holistically, the division is shifting its focus to technology and intelligence gathering functions that have been underfunded or underfunded throughout the last two decades of counter-terrorism campaigns. The Pentagon is therefore looking to acquire much of its future technology and innovation from the private sector.

streamlined process

The Department of Defense is trying to attract private companies by reassessing both the risk calculations of acquisitions and what it means for a technology to be investment ready. To that end, we have established organizations like the Defense Innovation Unit. Army Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Task Force. NavalX; Air Forces Tech Connect and more help bypass bureaucracy and help innovators get their inventions in front of DoD decision makers faster.

These agencies are streamlining the process by adopting what Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville describes as a drive-before-you-buy approach to acquisitions. Promising solutions can be tested against real departmental challenges, highlighting gaps that fill and enhance your own ideas for technology adoption. Through this more collaborative approach, companies can field test their solutions, familiarize themselves with DoD challenges, and deliver better products. This approach ensures that both the Department of Defense and its contractors benefit from innovative interventions.

pitching method

The success of the aforementioned organizations depends on their relationship with private industry. To take full advantage of the Department of Defense’s efforts, SMEs must demonstrate superior performance in pitching their technologies and solutions to decision makers, program managers, or acquisitions. have to perform. Here are some key factors to consider in your planning, preparation, and presentation to help increase your chances of winning a contract with the Department of Defense.

Create an Elevator Speech: This suggestion is useful before you get involved, but it’s very important for getting the attention of busy DoD personnel. Create speeches to be delivered on demand in under a minute. If you’re giving the same pitch multiple times a day at an industry event or trade show, it’s helpful to keep it short. If you are connected by email, your pitch should not exceed 3-4 sentences. Include a boilerplate message that can highlight relevant points for your audience. Your pitch should let the government know what problem you are trying to solve and why it is important to solve that problem. Engage your audience with descriptive language and conclude with a question. Without this, your pitch’s prospects for further engagement may be diminished. Conduct a thorough investigation: Once you’ve generated enough interest to receive a follow-up invitation, the real work begins. Your presentation should specifically reference the priorities, requirements, or shortfalls identified by the Department of Defense. So find out what agency leaders and influencers are proclaiming and reporting in print, social media, public strategy documents, and acquisition predictions. Start an investigation on the DoDs website. Broaden your search to include strategy documents and publications related to the specific institutions you want to attract. For procurement forecasts, go to Acquisition.gov. This resource will help you prepare for your next steps. Tailor your presentation: Leverage your research by strategically referencing comments, statements, and predictions throughout your presentation. Businesses should pay particular attention to the gap that exists between strategy and capabilities. Incorporate the words of your audience into your pitch and draw the connections between the problems you uncovered in your research and the solutions you offer. It describes how the solution will be deployed or what steps will be taken to address the departmental needs identified in the study. Differentiate yourself: All briefing stakeholders want to know what competitors are doing in the same space and what sets them apart. Rather than waiting for questions, briefers should anticipate them and incorporate them into a substantial part of the briefing. Provide concrete examples and data that show how your solution outperforms the competition and let procurement professionals know why your product best meets their needs. Visuals: Make sure your visuals complement your presentation. Focus on reducing the word count on your slides. Identify the most important points to reinforce and make sure your visuals tell that story. Obsessing over irrelevant features or unnecessary information will slow down your overall momentum and ultimately derail your presentation. Polish your pitch and visuals, establish why the government should consider your ability to solve the problem, and highlight how your solution is superior to others. Minutes — Does not include participant introductions. This restriction accounts for late arrivals, technical issues, longer than expected introductions, and schedule changes that prevent attendees from staying on the call during the scheduled time slot. You can also. Questions: Allow enough time for the audience to ask these questions. Remember, these discussions are meant to briefly but comprehensively inform officials about your abilities. Encourage them to ask questions first and periodically interrupt the conversation to ask if everything is clear. This leaves governments accountable for managing expectations regarding follow-up conversations and additional information needed to consider solutions. Ensuring that there is a reliable method of contacting the Company and that the person monitoring the email or phone number will respond to any inquiries or requests within her 24 hours.

The above proposal aims to make clear that a successful pitch to the Department of Defense is not much different than a compelling presentation in the private sector. However, preparing your pitch according to these instructions will most effectively present the benefits of your solution according to the government’s specific and articulated requirements. We hope that doing this will encourage small businesses with creative technology to pursue business opportunities with his DoD.

