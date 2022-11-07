GNC Promotes Rachel Jones to Senior Vice President, Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer





A nearly 20-year veteran at GNC, Rachel Jones will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer after an internal promotion.

Jones works with leading researchers, scientists, toxicologists, statisticians and universities, and manages a cross-functional team of 40 associates. In addition, she oversees the company’s innovation strategy across her four main areas. These include product design and development, product brand strategy, scientific issues, and her GNCX innovations.

In this role, Jones will create and manage the global innovation roadmap and oversee the development, research and testing of more than 20 private label products. She will also work on the strategic positioning of company-owned product brands such as Concept X. Jones also oversees a team of technical experts who ensure the safety and efficacy of ingredients, technologies and formulations. Finally, Jones directs the company for in-house testing of new brands and products.

“We are excited to take on the opportunities that exist for GNC as a business today and prepare us for continued success in the future,” said Jones. We continue to identify new products and opportunities to fulfill our mission of Living Well through industry-leading products and ingredients that help you.

During his tenure, Jones created an integrated product innovation function that included product design and development, product branding, and scientific-related functions.

He joined GNC in 2004 as a project manager for innovation, research and development. Since then, she has led the development of more than 2,000 of her GNC branded products and within an international group of brands she manages products and services in 65 countries. Also, she has been involved in over 35 of her clinical studies on her GNC formulations in multivitamins, weight management and sports nutrition.

According to EVP Karlyn Mattson, GNC’s chief merchandising officer, Jones is one of GNC’s most influential leaders.

Her role naturally lends itself to interdisciplinary collaboration, but her team-first spirit allows us to reach our goals and build communities, Mattson added. Elevating her to this position will create an even deeper connection between our products, consumers and business strategies, enabling more people to live better lives. Rachel is the right person for this role at a key inflection point in our business and we are proud to call her part of her team at GNC.

Yong Kai Wong, executive vice chairman of GNC, said the company is focused on fostering an inclusive community of innovation and leaders, and Jones’ leadership has allowed them to build a great internal team. I was.

Kai Wong added that the company will continue to drive consumer-centric brands and product roadmaps based on research, trends and testing as it seeks ways to move the market forward.

