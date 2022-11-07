YouTube Launches Short Shorts Globally on TV Today • TechCrunch





YouTube is expanding the reach of its TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts. With today’s announcement, we will begin rolling out our shorts to a global audience on TV. The company’s updated Smart TV app will let users watch popular vertical videos in an optimized experience designed to be more consistent with what they see on mobile, YouTube said. I’m explaining. This was a challenge, as YouTube shorts like TikTok were primarily intended to be viewed on the small screens of smartphones.

The new short-video viewing feature will require a 2019 or newer smart TV, new game console, or streaming device, YouTube said. The videos themselves can be found on the YouTube app homepage or in the new Shorts section of the creator’s channel page.

In a blog post, the company details the various design experiments they explored in coming up with the final concept for short videos on TV. We found that the traditional video player in the YouTube app had too much white space on both sides of vertical videos, making short videos look bad. We also considered a “jukebox” style format with three short videos side by side to make the most of the TV screen without leaving too much space on the sides. But the experience was not only cluttered, it also deviated from how short videos were supposed to be viewed.

The design that YouTube has landed on is a customized option that tries to better fill the sides of the video, with a color-sampled blurred background and an outline around the video, resembling a smartphone screen. This format was then repeated further to add more features to the sides of the video, such as information about the author, sounds used in the video, and thumbs up and down buttons. This information is displayed when you click the right button on the remote control.

With this initial rollout, viewers will not only be able to like or dislike the video after watching it, but they will also be able to subscribe to the creator’s channel. The company said it plans to introduce more community features in the future.

When watching a short video, use the remote control to directly click on the short video, or tap the remote control itself.[再生]button and[一時停止]You can also use the button to start or stop playing the video. The short will continue to play until you advance to the next short using the remote control. According to YouTube, you can use the up and down buttons on the remote to go to the next video or go back to the previous short.

The company noted that it was unusual for consumers to prefer using the remote control to navigate through short videos, as watching videos on TV is usually a more relaxing experience. , we found that viewers wanted to manually control which shorts played or skipped, just as they did on mobile.

YouTube Shorts are now watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users each month, and until now there was no way to watch them on the big screen. In the YouTube app, the user wanted to watch short videos on TV and the main his TV app did not support watching short videos.

By extending short videos to TV, YouTube can compete with TikTok. TikTok has rolled out its own TV app over the last year across various platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV OS, and select LG and Samsung smart TVs in North America. TikTok also had a TV app for Google TV and Android TV in the UK, France and Germany, and Samsung TV in the UK.

But unlike TikTok’s TV app, YouTube’s TV app has the advantage of being pre-installed on many smart TV platforms. And its deployment is global. However, this kind of rollout takes time, and users may not have immediate access to the functionality. The company says all users should be able to watch short videos “in the coming weeks.”

