Clean tech projects boosted by $3 billion EU Commission funding





The European Commission has announced that Russia is providing $3 billion in funding to support innovative clean technology projects that will reduce Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Substantial investment will be provided under the EU Innovation Fund, which has doubled its budget due to increased revenues from the auction of EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) slots. With this financial strength, the European Commission will launch its third call for large-scale projects to pioneer industrial clean technology solutions to decarbonise Europe.

What clean technology projects is the European Commission targeting?

This call will focus specifically on the priorities of the REPowerEU plan to fund projects covering the following topics:

One billion of the budget will go towards general decarbonisation, such as innovative projects such as renewable energy, energy intensive industries, energy storage or carbon capture, use, storage and products to replace carbon intensive products including low carbon transport. Can be used for chemical ventures. Fuel; 1 billion will be allocated for the innovative electrification of industry and hydrogen. It will be used to support renewable hydrogen production and hydrogen uptake in industry, as well as projects promoting electrification alternatives to the use of fossil fuels. $7 billion will be invested in clean technology manufacturing, focusing on component making, electrolyzers and fuel cells, renewable energy, energy storage, and end equipment for heat pumps. For medium-sized pilot projects, he was awarded $300 million to develop disruptive or breakthrough clean technologies for deep carbonization. Projects must prove innovation in an operational environment, but are not expected to reach large-scale demonstrations or commercial production.

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, commented: The sooner we do that, the less immune we will be to Russian energy blackmail. With this new call of his 3 billion, the EU Innovation Fund will support even more cleantech projects than before, accelerate fossil fuel replacement in hard-to-decarbonize industries and promote renewables in the EU market. Accelerates hydrogen uptake.

How can projects apply for funding?

Projects can be submitted via the EU Funding and Tenders Portal which contains detailed information on the procedure. Applicants will be notified of the evaluation results in the second quarter of 2023. Grant awarding and project signing will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Projects are individually evaluated according to their level of innovation, potential to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, operational, financial and technological maturity, and increased potential and cost efficiency. The call is open to projects from EU Member States, Iceland and Norway until 16 March 2023. Projects and grants that are not mature enough may benefit from project development support from the European Investment Bank.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com/clean-tech-projects-boosted-by-3bn-eu-commission-funding/27020/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos