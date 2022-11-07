Setting up Google Ads for maximum performance





Many Google Ads settings can negatively impact performance if not checked. Advertisers tend to focus on automation and machine learning without considering the impact of setup on strategy.

For example, improper tracking or targeting the wrong networks can lead to wasted spend.

This post covers important account and campaign level settings in Google Ads.

account settings

To find your account settings, click on the left navigation of the advertising interface.[設定]go to the menu,[アカウント設定]Click.

Data protection contact

Google requires a “data protection contact” for your account. This contact is not required but will receive all notices related to Google’s data processing terms and the EU General Data Protection Regulation. If you do not assign a contact, you risk losing important information that could affect your account.

—

automatic tagging

Auto-tagging is often misunderstood. It’s not a custom parameter appended to the URL string. This is a unique combination of letters and numbers called “gclid” that anonymously identifies the user when uploading his conversions offline to Google. We also track post-click activity in Google Analytics.

—

tracking

In the Tracking section, set custom parameters via traffic templates or final URL suffixes and evaluate results. This tracking can also be set at the campaign, ad group, keyword and ad level. I use and recommend this feature.

—

customer match

Customer Match is a powerful feature that targets segments of your customer list. Sometimes you don’t want to use all your lists for Smart Bidding and targeting. Instead, match individual campaigns to specific listings. Not all campaigns require a list. It’s worth considering this option at the campaign level.

Campaign setting network

New Search Network campaigns opt-in to Google search partners such as Comcast and Ask.com by default. Search engines for these sites show Google results.

Being visible to search partners is valuable because it’s ancillary traffic you wouldn’t get otherwise. In my experience, search partner traffic typically makes up less than 20% of an advertiser’s overall ad traffic. For example, if your campaign has 100 clicks, you’ll typically get no more than 20 clicks from search partners.

If the percentage is high, your traffic may be ineligible. Monitor search and search partner traffic numbers by segmenting by network in the main campaign interface. If search partners are performing poorly, turn them off. However, it can be all partners or none at all.

Also, make sure you’re not opting in to the Search and Display Networks at the same time. These campaign types are distinct because they have different functions and different results. For example, search campaigns can be optimized for purchases, while display campaigns can focus on email signups. Combining networks in one campaign with different goals will result in erratic performance.

—

place

“Location Options” is a sub-setting of “Location”. The default selection shows your ads to searchers interested in your location. For example, if you target the state of California, assume that your ads will only show to searchers in California. This option also shows searchers ads in other areas if that’s the intent. For example, if a consumer in Idaho searches for “California Plumber”, your ad may appear.

Select the Presence option if you only want your ads to appear to searchers in your target location. This will filter out untargeted searchers.

—

Auto-created assets

“Automatically-generated assets” create computer-generated ads similar to auto-applied ad copy recommendations. This feature may be useful in the end, but I’ve turned it off for clients. I’m less interested in Google’s ad copy recommendations with auto-apply. The message you want to convey is often different.

