Proact Medical Launches New Gas Sampling Line at MEDICA





Proact Medical, a company specializing in manufacturing and supplying patient monitoring, diagnostics and respiratory tract medical products, will be joining the ABHI UK pavilion at MEDICA 2022 to announce a new range of gas sampling lines and a new line of disposable laryngoscopes. increase. Improve patient care.

The company will use this platform to bring its new PRO-BreatheMS MicroStream Compatible and Luer Lock Compatible Range Gas/EtCO2 sampling lines to the European market. The new gas line allows sampling of exhaled gas for carbon dioxide (CO2) monitoring when connected to a sidestream EtCO2 measurement device. The PRO-Breathe gas line optionally provides additional oxygen while the patient monitors his EtCO2 and also offers a unique new patented design and format that makes the clinician’s life easier.

After a successful UK launch, Proact Medical will also join ABHI to bring the new MetalMax+ Combi 50 single-patient use range of all-in-one laryngoscopes to the EU market. A battery-mounted, permanently attached blade-and-handle laryngoscope is used to illuminate the oropharynx and trachea to aid in endotracheal intubation or to allow examination of the oral cavity. The New Combi 50 features a soft-grip handle, stainless steel blades, LED lighting, an internal alkaline battery, can be removed in 3 seconds without touching it, and can be thoroughly tested in the package many times before use. increase. It offers clinical functionality, ease of use, economy, and eliminates the risk of cross-contamination.

Neal Manners, Director of the Company, said: Our experienced team works closely with clinicians and medical professionals to ensure that our medical products exceed clinician and patient needs and standards around the world. We are delighted to be joining the ABHI UK pavilion at this year’s MEDICA trade fair to mark the EU launch of our innovative gas sampling line and our exciting range of COMBI 50 single-use laryngoscopes. We look forward to showcasing our new premium products and technology at reasonable prices.

Proact Medical SAS, a sister company of Proact supplyworldwide, supplies the EU market with warehouses and support offices in France. All his Proact products are CE marked and the company operates a quality management system certified to meet the latest ISO 13485:2016 standards.

MEDICA will take place from 14th to 17th November 2022 and Proact Medical will be located in the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 16 Stand H48 throughout the show.

Microstream is a registered trademark belonging to Oridion Medical 1987 Ltd and/or Stryker and its affiliates. PROACT Medical Ltd and PROACT Medical SAS recognize and respect the proprietary rights of the trademarks contained herein as the property of their respective owners and do not imply endorsement or affiliation with any other company or person.

