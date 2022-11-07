What is Google’s Generative AI Strategy? – Tech Talk





Image source: 123RF (corrected)

This article is part of a series exploring the business of artificial intelligence

2022 will be a big year for generative artificial intelligence. Large language models continue to advance in text and software code generation. At the same time, text-to-image generators have advanced significantly with the introduction of models such as DALL-E 2, Imagen and Stable Diffusion.

The year was also the year of accelerated commercialization of generative AI models. The science of generative models is mature enough to solve real problems. Today, companies like Microsoft and Google are looking for ways to take the lead in newly formed markets that could change the future of creativity.

At this week’s [email protected] 22 conference, Google gave a glimpse of its roadmap for leveraging generative models in its products. That strategy could be a prelude to where the field is headed and where the competition might move in the future.

Google’s generative model Google Parti uses transformers to create images from text tokens (source: YouTube).

At [email protected] 22, Google Research Principal Scientist Douglas Eck listed Google’s current research on generative models in four areas: text, source code, audio, images, and video.

Google is currently running test projects in all of these areas with a view to creating future products. The Wordcraft Writers Workshop is an effort to help writers get help from big language models in their writing. Google created Wordcraft, a tool that uses the language model LaMDA to generate sentences based on user-provided prompts. The tool is designed to use the model in an iterative process in which a human writer and her LLM interact to create stories together.

Writing a complete story using LaMDA is a dead end. It’s a much more effective tool when used to spice up certain characters or enhance aspects of a story, Eck said. The user his interface must also be correct. The Wordcraft tool was designed from the ground up to allow writers to interact with generative models.

Learning for Code is a project that uses LLM to generate code suggestions for developers. Google is currently testing this tool internally and it includes suggestions for single and multi-line code completion.

AudioLM uses language models to generate audio. The model takes an audio sample as input and continues with it. It can be used for music and voice generation.

Perhaps the most advanced models that Eck presented at [email protected] 22 were Imagen and Parti, text-to-image models. Imagen works like OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, using a diffusion model to convert language embeddings into images. Parti uses a transformer architecture to generate images from text tokens. DreamBooth is a model that allows you to tune Imagen-like text-to-image generators to display themes in different contexts. DreamFusion also combines the power of diffusion models with Neural Radiation Fields (NeRF), a deep learning architecture that can create 3D models from 2D images.

Google DreamBooth tweaks generative models to display specific subjects in different contexts.

Eck also gave a preview of Google’s research on video generation using Imagen Video and Phenaki. Imagen Video uses a diffusion model to create a series of high-resolution images and stitch them together to create a video. Phenaki is based on a transformer architecture, transforming a series of text prompts into a series of images. Eck also demonstrated how to use Imagen Video in combination with Phenaki to create high-definition videos from prompt sequences.

Google’s policy on generative models

One thing Eck made clear throughout his presentation is that generative models are not meant to automate or replace human creativity.

It is no longer a generative model that creates realistic images. Eck said it’s about building your own. Technology should fill our need to have agency and creative control over what we do.

He further emphasized that point when discussing Google’s responsible AI strategy, ending his presentation by saying: I think it’s important to keep this in mind when building these AI systems.

Aside from the PR aspect of this rhetoric, it aims to allay fears that generative AI models will replace human creativity (which is grossly exaggerated). AI systems should be designed to provide transparency and control to augment humans. Without human control and oversight, AI systems like generative models perform poorly because they don’t grasp fundamental concepts in the same way humans do.

Can Google Compete in Generative AI?

Bridging the gap between AI research and commercialization can be very difficult. Indeed, the quality of Google’s LLM and text-to-image models is nowhere near as good as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and DALL-E 2. But the question is, can Google deliver a successful product based on these models?

There are several aspects to consider when considering the commercialization of a technology. Will the technology serve as the basis for new products? If not, will it be integrated into existing products? What problems are solved and what are the alternative solutions that currently exist? Does the product provide enough added value to convince users to switch? Will it help solidify the company’s position in the existing market?

Naturally, companies try to reach easily achievable outcomes. It’s about bringing technology to markets where they already excel. Microsoft leads Google in the writing space. Office 365 has a larger market share than G Suite, and Microsoft has already had a head start by integrating his LLM into the product.

Microsoft also leads the coding with GitHub Copilot and Codex, which are already in production mode, as opposed to Google’s internal code generation tools. Google’s most popular development tools are Colab and Android Studio, giving you a place to test and deploy your code AI when you’re ready. However, the market share of these IDEs does not match Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code or GitHub Codespaces (also owned by Microsoft).

I think Adobe will be the winner in generative AI in the image, video, and audio space. Adobe already has the largest market share and regularly updates its well-established tools with AI capabilities. Adobe is also already experimenting with generative AI tools in its tool suite.

However, this does not mean that incumbent companies are obligated to dominate the field of generative AI. So far, we’ve looked at generative models in terms of tools in use today, such as word processors, IDEs, and image editing applications. Essentially, I was looking at ways to automate or improve on tasks that generative models already do (completion of sentences, writing chunks of code, editing or generating photos, etc.). The true potential of AI is realized when creating new systems of tools and workflows. This system can take full advantage of the growing power of generative models and other advances in AI to do things in a completely different way (here are some ideas, more on that later ).

Just as Google reinvented information discovery and Amazon reinvented shopping with the pervasiveness of the web, companies that discover and embrace new AI opportunities will either innovate existing markets or create new ones. Become.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bdtechtalks.com/2022/11/07/google-generative-ai-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos