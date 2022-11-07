



Data is one of the greatest strengths of Google Ads and other online PPC platforms. For example, when we advertise in newspapers, we make marketing decisions based on factors such as paper distribution. Google Ads actually lets you track the cost and number of clicks for each ad.

Needless to say, no data is completely accurate. Conversion tracking is no exception. This is why choosing an attribution model can be difficult. Fortunately, there are many ways to improve the accuracy of your data, one of which is using Enhanced Conversions Google Ads.

This article explains how to track data using enhanced conversions.

Let’s get started.

What are Google Ads enhanced conversions?

In many ways, enhanced conversions are Google’s response to Facebook’s Advanced Matching service. Marketers of all levels appreciate it.

The technology behind Google’s enhanced conversions is similar to Facebook’s “advanced matching” technology. This allows Google Ads to match customer data from conversions to ads viewed or interacted with on specific devices. At launch, Google said:

Complement existing conversion tags by sending hashed first-party conversion data from your website to Google in a privacy-preserving manner. First-party data is one of the world’s most valuable commodities. That’s why companies of all sizes, including local Google advertising agencies, have changed tactics. They are now integrating new data privacy tools into their marketing strategy, such as his Google Ads for Enhanced Conversions.

Why use enhanced conversions in Google Ads?

Google now encourages feeding user-captured data back to the ad, and hence to the AI. This allows us to protect the information and use it to improve our advanced customer matching techniques.

Enhanced Conversions Google Ads offers some key improvements and healthy touchpoints. These include:

return on investment

Using enhanced conversions can lead to significant improvements. It doesn’t matter if you work for a Google Shopping agency or are a successful freelance professional. Now you should be able to decide if the money you spend on advertising is actually worth it.

Enhanced conversions help you make more informed decisions about your ad spend by determining which ads are likely to deliver the highest return on investment. This will not only save you money, but it will also help you grow your business.

Increase click-through rate

Enhanced conversions can improve ad click-through rates. This means that you are more likely to get more leads and sales from each ad you create and run.

smart bidding

Enhanced Conversions Google Ads can help you get more out of Smart Bidding. Marketers have unrivaled flexibility to optimize campaigns based on relevant conversion metrics. Combining Smart Bidding with Enhanced Conversions can improve your overall bidding strategy. This is made possible through transparent reporting and detailed status updates.

For example, if you spend $10 per click, get 10 clicks per day, and have an average conversion rate of 2%, your cost per click would be $0.20 (or 20 cents). Google Ads may adjust your bids if Enhanced Conversions is enabled. This will get you more clicks at a lower cost.

Customer journey mapping

Enhanced Conversions Google Ads’ goal is to provide a clearer, more detailed view of the customer journey. At Google, we know it’s important to know how your customers behave at every touchpoint on every device they use. Customer journey mapping is a technique you can use to identify the stages of a customer’s buying process.

This information can be used to create more targeted and effective ads, ultimately increasing conversion rates. Customer journey mapping helps marketers understand their audience on an emotional level. This way, you can create compelling content that resonates with your target audience. It also gives marketers insight into how consumers move from one stage of the buying cycle to another.

How do I use Enhanced Conversions in Google Ads?

Enriched Conversions Google Ads uses a one-way algorithm that enriches existing tags with non-personal and protected device data. This breakthrough technology feeds data to a number of custom-made tracking tags. This increases visibility without compromising user privacy.

This allows Google to create a unique fixed-length character collection using first-party data such as:

Name Email Address Home Address Phone Number

On this:

User privacy is protected Improved reporting and analysis of online conversions with minimal impact on data collection.

Additionally, you can benefit from enhanced conversions by improving the accuracy of your conversion metrics. Additionally, it streamlines the process of creating ads based on website-generated data.

To use enhanced conversions, follow these steps:

Sign in to your Google Ads account. in the top right corner of your Google Ads account[測定]is under[測定]Choose. Select a conversion action to use for enhanced conversions.[拡張コンバージョン]at the bottom of the section[拡張コンバージョンをオンにする]Click. To set up enhanced conversions,[Google タグまたは Google タグ マネージャー]Choose.[同意する]Click to accept the compliance statement. Enable enhanced conversions to ensure compliance with our policies. Enhanced conversions are subject to the Google Ads Data Processing Terms.[URL を確認]Click to see if your website has a Google tag. Google Tag Manager should be selected as the default “tag type” for this conversion action. To set up enhanced conversions, you’ll need to use the same Google Tag Manager that you used to set up your website tag.[保存]Click. How can PPC signals help manage and optimize Google Ads conversions?

Running a Google Ads campaign is no easy task. A significant portion of the marketing budget is invested in paid advertising. This is why managing and optimizing these campaigns is so important. This is especially true if you run multiple campaigns within the same account.

This is where PPC signals come into play. With it, you can take control of your PPC campaign data and proactively know what’s going wrong before your budget runs out.

Let’s say you’re running an online business campaign and you’re trying to optimize conversions. From the PPC Signals dashboard, click Metrics and then Conversions to view your automated signals. This will show you your conversion performance. If you want to know more about signals, you can look it up.

[探索]Click the button to access campaign graphic data. In this way, you can see the details of the time period when conversions are declining.

Viewing your data in a tabular format can help you determine which campaign metrics influence campaign conversions.

These signals can help you understand why your conversion rate is dropping and how other campaign metrics are impacting it. You will be able to take action with less effort and achieve higher results as a result. You can use these insights to take faster action to avoid wasting campaign budgets. By analyzing data, you can gain actionable insights and use these insights to increase your sales.

FAQ: Should I Use Enhanced Conversions?

The answer to this question is yes. The main advantage of enhanced conversions is that they provide more robust conversion tracking. The result is better reporting, better attribution of conversions, and more data-driven optimization. Our goal is not to replace standard conversion tracking, but to augment it with more data.

How do I track offline conversions?

Each time an ad is clicked on your website, Google Ads provides a unique ID called a Google Click ID (GCLID). This ID, along with lead information collected from users who clicked on your ad, is used to track offline conversions from clicks.

wrap up:

We hope you’re getting started with Google Ads for Enhanced Conversions. As a result, you can track your campaign performance more easily. It also allows you to manage your Google Ads campaigns more effectively. This feature allows you to track click conversions while respecting user privacy (obviously a big advantage).

A world where user data is increasingly difficult to access is a big problem for businesses. Advertisers and marketers should stay abreast of these changes to maximize conversion rates without losing customer information. Enhanced conversions help you do just that.

ROI is everything, after all. This new feature also helps businesses improve their performance by tracking performance more easily. You can also use PPC signals to track your PPC campaigns.

