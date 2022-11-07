Three Key Traits CTOs Need to Drive Innovation





Three key characteristics of a CTO – what it takes to drive innovation

Technology leaders need to be leaders who can reimagine the future of their company, inspire, empower and motivate them, work with cross-functional teams, and move toward digital strategy and execution. there is.

Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) have a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of driving innovation and growth in today’s digital landscape through several attributes and transformative technologies. Some of these traits require experience with a focus on execution, while others require intuition and the ability to determine the direction of the company.

The following three characteristics are important for CTOs to drive innovation in their companies:

bilingual strategist

CTOs have several assets and opportunities at their disposal to develop a digital strategy focused on long-term success. Defining a technology stack, choosing software tools and vendors, and controlling costs is no longer enough for the CTO. You need a strategic mindset to work with business leaders as they execute digital transformation projects and reimagine business models.

To create shareholder value, the CTO must be able to inform, influence, and interact with the CEO, board, and senior management on the best capital allocation plans and R&D investment opportunities.

They also need to stay abreast of the latest developments in business, industry, and technology as they consider technology strategies and plans for the future state.

connoisseur of business

Good collaborators with commercial acumen can communicate the technology vision to stakeholders across the enterprise, facilitating alignment with each group’s unique go-to-market plans. The commercial success of any technology platform under development is highly dependent on the performance of its marketing, sales, customer success, training, support, and finance departments.

The overarching objective of creating enterprise value is that CTOs cannot translate the capabilities of technology into ROI stories and value propositions of commercial capabilities into understandable terms to enable individual go-to-market strategies. Not achieved. Poor commercial strategy can cause many successful digital platform businesses to fail. This is because the technical and commercial engines are not working towards the same business goals.

strong coach and player

When implementing technology solutions, a strong coach player personality can inspire technology and product teams and empower them to innovate outside the box. Regarding technical implementation and product strategy, one of the key areas to ensure that product and technical teams do not have a tunnel vision is to integrate market, competitor, and customer feedback processes into the software development lifecycle. It’s about looking at the holistic way to integrate. time.

This consists of the Customer Success team conducting NPS research for customer and business reviews, the Engineering team conducting user experience research on the platform, and the Product team working with the Customer Advisory Board to solicit input. For each of these capabilities, technology teams should adopt a design thinking mindset. The CTO can set the pace as an example for others to follow.

trust and transparency

CTOs must be good at building transparency and trust with third-party vendors. This is to create strategic alliances and innovation ecosystems outside of our internal technology teams. Even if nothing is uniquely developed to give them a competitive edge, CTOs often fall into the trap of designing all their technology in-house and prioritizing perfection over speed. Vendors with expertise in specific technical areas play a key role in accelerating the scaling of digital platforms. This allows companies to focus on user experience, problem formulation, and feature customization to meet the end user’s needs. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to collaborate on product development and revenue sharing with vendors to solve specific industry problems.

It is important to create a culture in which these traits and strategies can permeate all systems and processes. Technology leaders aren’t the only ones who must establish an environment that fosters innovation, but all teams recognize the need to keep the wheels of innovation spinning to ensure that change, growth and evolution are collaborative efforts. It must be clearly communicated to his members.

