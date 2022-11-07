Google Pixel Watch release date, price, features and news





With its minimalistic rounded design, rotating crown, Wear OS 3.5, Fitbit integration, and even Google Home support, the Pixel Watch is looking to compete with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about your Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch Release Date The Pixel Watch was announced at the Googles Made by Google event on October 6, 2022 and launched worldwide on October 13, 2022. Pixel Watch Price The Pixel Watch is expensive. Google positioned it between his two rivals, slightly above the Galaxy Watch 5 and just below the Apple Watch Series 8. Here are the current official Pixel Watch prices: Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + CellularBluetooth/Wi-FiThe Pixel Watch$399.99$349.99Pixel Watch Specs Here are some of the Pixel Watch specs: Specifications Google Pixel Watch Model (size, weight, price) 41mm (actual screen size) 30mm) Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular Version Processor, RAM, Storage Exynos 9110, Software OS with Cortex M33 co-processor Battery and charge Up to 24 hours of operation Charges 50% in 30 minutes. Sure, it’s a stylish watch that combines the best of Google and Fitbit, but it’s still a first-generation device, and sadly, it feels like it too. stutter occurred. However, our main gripe is the watch’s short battery life. We don’t recommend watches that need to be charged twice a day.To see our full thoughts on Google’s first smartwatch, read our in-depth Pixel Watch review. What colors does the Pixel Watch come in? The Pixel Watch comes in three colors.

In addition to that, Google also offers 7 watch straps so you have more design options to choose from.

What’s the Pixel Watch’s battery capacity? The Pixel Watch has a 294mAh battery, which Google says can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. In other words, 24 hours is the absolute maximum capacity of the watch. When I tested the device, I had to charge it twice a day, which was unacceptable.

As for charging speed, the company claims the Pixel Watch can fill the tank in about 80 minutes. In our battery test, it took him 1 hour and 35 minutes to fully charge.

What are the Pixel Watch deals? With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday fast approaching, the chances of getting a new Pixel Watch at a big discount are high. Here, we’ll be listing the best Pixel Watch deals as they become available, so keep an eye on that page.

