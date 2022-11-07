Q&A: Rapid diagnosis of bacterial pneumonia using AI





Med-Tech Innovation has caught up with Pattern BioScience, developer of rapid diagnostics that use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify bacterial pneumonia and deliver results within hours.

Tell me about this new diagnostic and its development.

Pattern BioScience has developed the only rapid diagnostic technology that can reliably identify (ID) and determine the antibiotic susceptibility (AST) of bacterial infections in just hours. As a result, medical teams using our technology can more quickly deliver the right, life-saving care to their patients. Pattern technology is based on single-cell analysis of microorganisms combined with machine learning tools to identify bacterial metabolic signatures (patterns). Simple and rapid species identification and antibiotic susceptibility profiling.

The technology has been developed since 2016 by a team of diagnostic industry veterans. His first two years were devoted to proving new technology concepts for Patterns, followed by two years of R&D to develop the necessary technology, demonstrating the feasibility of embodying Patterns’ initial products. Did. After that, the company moved to the development stage. We are currently in the final stages of preparing to initiate preclinical and clinical performance evaluation studies at an external testing facility.

As for the physical device itself, what is involved in its creation?

The Patterns platform utilizes integrated ID and AST methods to reduce system complexity and enable cost-effective testing that can be used in routine care. The platform consists of a modular random access instrument and assay-specific cartridges for automated processing and data analysis. Each independent test module is individually addressable and can process up to two cartridges at a time. The modules are compact and stackable for efficient use of lab bench space. And with the ability to add modules as needed, you can customize throughput for labs of any size.

This platform bypasses traditional culture-based colony isolation by encapsulating individual bacterial cells into picoliter-scale droplets, creating a series of single-cell isolates within individual incubation chambers. . This critical step isolates the antibiotic response of each type of bacteria in the sample, allowing Pattern to determine the antibiotic susceptibility of multiple bacterial species simultaneously.

You say that there is no fast and accurate diagnostic method for diagnosing bacterial pneumonia. What is the difference?

The Pattern Bioscience platform is the first to provide definitive pathogen identification and antibiotic susceptibility results in a fraction of the 3-4 days required for the current gold standard of culture-based testing. Approaches that create patterns directly from specimens enable this speed by bypassing the time-consuming and labor-intensive processes associated with bacterial culture. In addition, Patterns’ unique and powerful phenotypic approach rapidly diagnoses polymicrobial (heterogeneous) specimens, detects co-infections, and unambiguously identifies the optimal therapy for each patient. Bioscience testing allows direct exposure of the causative pathogens to actual antibiotic treatments to provide a rapid and clear picture of how pathogenic cells respond. This is important because an almost infinite number of potential combinations of genetic mutations, expression levels and epigenetic factors can affect antibiotic resistance phenotypes.

Can you tell us about the role of AI in this diagnosis?

By incorporating AI into our technology, we can transform the otherwise tedious chemistry-based assay development process into a scalable software process. AI-based pattern recognition identifies pathogen species. Our identification algorithm leverages a neural net that incorporates knowledge of how different bacterial species affect system dynamics.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Today, laboratory technologists rely on rapid tests that provide genotypic results (PCR-based) but do not allow fully optimized antibiotic therapy, and days to provide specific phenotypic data. You have to choose one of the slow tests (cultures) that take. Pattern combines the best of both worlds in a rapid and definitive test that clearly identifies the causative agent and directly tests susceptibility to antibiotics.

