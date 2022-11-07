



There’s also no sign of a fix for the Pixel 7 Pro’s scrolling bug.

Google typically rolls out monthly security updates to Pixel phones on the first Monday of each month. Checking the calendar reveals that today is the first Monday of November 2022 for him. As such, the company has released his November security update and is rolling it out to all of his supported Pixel phones.

With the next big Pixel Feature Drop (or Android 13 QPR1) just around the corner in December, and with a mostly stable experience on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller siblings, Google didn’t have too many changes to report for this release. Here’s the full list of patch notes:

battery charging

Fixed an issue where power consumption increased while installing certain apps*[1]

display and graphics

Fixed an issue that caused the green display to flicker occasionally [sic] Specific conditions *[2] Display power consumption optimization for improved thermal performance under certain conditions*[2]

system

Fixed an issue that could cause the Photos app to crash when using certain editing features*[2]

*[1] Included with Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a

*[2] Included in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

This month’s update brings several changes to Google’s Tensor-powered smartphones. While it’s great that the company has fixed some of the outstanding bugs in their latest devices (such as the Pixel 7 Pro’s power consumption in direct sunlight), the 7 Pro’s scrolling bug remains unfixed. It’s a shame that another update has passed.

This update will roll out to all Pixel phones newer than the Pixel 4 that just got their last guaranteed security update in October 2022. We plan to get the final update later this year or early next year to fix any remaining bugs and issues. Before the sun sets forever.

To get the update on supported phones, go to System Settings,[システム]Scroll down to the section to see the update and get it now. Both the Pixel factory image and OTA files are now available on his website at Google. Install these if you can’t wait for this month’s release. Verizon and Verizon-based his MVNO users, make sure to download these specific builds. If you’re feeling more adventurous, you can also get Android 13 QPR1 Beta right now on your smartphone. So far it’s been a pretty solid experience.

