Google search ranking algorithm update on November 4th and 5th?





Google has been busy, and on Friday morning, November 4th, we began to see new signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update. Over the next 24 hours, these signals escalated, and while Google has not confirmed there was an update, there are telltale signs that there was a Google search update.

This update also seems pretty significant, with a fair amount of chatter and tracking tools (at least most of them) showing a big spike on November 4th and 5th.

SEO chatter

Below is some chatter I found on the WebmasterWorld forums.

Did anyone see any movement today? (UK Manufacturing/Furniture) There is a marked shift towards e-commerce results instead of information results. A user searching for something like “Thai Elephant Bus” (Okay, I made one) looked at 3 ads and his 3 organic e-commerce results, then looked at the informative results ( The latter is a Wikipedia article or an article). From Elephant Travel in Thailand.com). Yes. The only way to describe it is the early morning traffic jam this morning. I’m about 80% down. Ecom/USAI has noticed that Wikipedia has fallen from the top of most searches in favor of more videos. My miraculous October 28 recovery is still ongoing. TODAY As of this point, we’ve almost completely canceled the spam update, product review update, September core update, and useful content update. It’s down to 40%. And now it’s been replaced by non-niche websites like hardware stores. It’s like selling sausages with your technology. Ranked in related shops. All our competitors are down too. Interestingly, my global site’s average for the first weekday of November was perfectly normal. My weekends are usually 50-75%, but this weekend it was 76.3% and 81.7%. My most popular widget page stays the same with only a slight +/-1 position shift.

However, real-world business inquiries have dropped dramatically over the past few weeks, especially from Western countries. Basically, we expect “Western” inquiries to decline at this time of the year, as retail Christmas demand needs to be shipped by now.

International shipping rates are almost back to normal, so that’s not a problem. We believe that the recession/stagnant inventory is the cause. Easter sales at many western retailers are at their busiest, so the next few weeks leading up to Christmas speaks volumes. season.

I wouldn’t say there was a reversal, as Google tweaked and adjusted these algorithms.

Glenn Gabe also posted an example.

Another example of a site hit by the Helpful Content Update was hit hard by a broader core update in September and has seen a further decline since November 3rd. Is the latest drop another unconfirmed update, or is HCU still doing the thing? Only Google knows. Muahahaha 🙂 pic.twitter.com/45iCOkZchU

Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) Nov 6, 2022 Google Tracker

Here’s what the tracking tool is showing:

Semlash:

Rank Ranger:

Acura Car:

Cognitive SEO:

SERP metrics:

Moscast:

Advanced web ranking:

algorithm:

Have you noticed any big ranking changes since the weekend? Let us know.

Forum discussion on WebmasterWorld.

