Innovation: A Game Changer in Technology – Intelligent CIO Europe





Innovation is essential to finding and reshaping an organization’s strategy. BMC Software’s Chief Technology Officer, Ram Chakravarti, elaborates on this concept. We outline the importance of choosing who you partner with and how your company can better manage complex IT operations with BMC solutions and the latest innovative developments.

You said in a recent talk that innovation is a game changer. What does innovation mean to you?

Innovation for me means several things in a non-technical sense. The first is to combat existing problems in new ways. Second, to solve new problems and find solutions. Both imply innovation, but after all, solving it means it is used or adopted. Without it, it’s just a conceptual exercise.

Tell us more about your joint innovation strategy with partners.

I’m not ashamed to say I’ve been very selective about who I partner with. BMC has many partners and each one has been a great partner and has built a long-lasting relationship. But when it comes to co-innovation between the Innovation Lab and a particular partner, we first check to see if the partner has a long-term outlook.

OK, BMC, I don’t want anyone telling me that you’re developing something and I can go and implement it. I will charge you this amount, but if you do not want to pay, I will charge you this amount. As far as partners go, it’s not new to me. You really need a willingness to commit resources. Specifically, from a billing perspective, it’s the implementation partners who are more concerned with what they can get as a quick win from the partnership. That way of thinking doesn’t work. Let’s co-invest, develop compelling solutions and deliver them to show what’s possible. Extend it and at that point the customer realizes the value of the solution. It’s time to have a financial conversation.

Additionally, companies need to be willing to think beyond traditional swimlanes, so being a good BMC partner in their regular portfolio doesn’t necessarily make them a lab innovation partner. What can we stretch beyond the traditional swimlane to use cliches? Can you do it? Are you willing to do it?

So those are the ingredients I’m looking for.

How can innovation be a key factor in finding and reshaping an organization’s strategy?

Let’s go back to the assumptions we made when we built the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. Three years before him, I was the architect of that strategy with his boss and his CEO, Ayman Sayed.

The premise is very simple. All companies are becoming technology-driven companies. And the days of venerable companies that don’t embrace technology are coming to an end. If we don’t embrace technology, we’re probably on the decline. That said, it’s people in various organizations in non-tech companies who have a tremendous amount of business domain expertise in their respective fields. The goal is how to make technology the driving force in these areas. How do you complement your traditional business with new digital products and services? It’s through innovation, in this case technology-driven innovation. That’s how I see it. Therefore, it becomes the basic foundation of the strategy.

Digital businesses may be relatively small compared to traditional businesses for the most part, but they are probably the fastest growing businesses, making great growth stories and part of the growth agendas of these organizations. I’m sure it will be

Learn more about the new innovations in BMC’s Helix SaaS solutions and the benefits they bring to your business.

There are multiple BMC Helix SaaS solutions. Here we break it down into three different markets. service management; and operational management. Our longest tenure as a SaaS solution has been in service management.

In operations management, we started rolling out SaaS solutions, and AIOps is part of the story. And in the automation business, we have the industry-leading product, Control-M. Then, in October 2020, he rolled out Helix Control-M, his SaaS version of Control-M. We doubled it down to make it more comprehensive, making it the only automation solution of its kind.

Edge Computing Helix IoT and edge computing solutions obviously include SaaS components. This is because it needs to integrate with central computing and provide endpoints or edge devices.

How can your solutions and innovative developments help companies better manage complex IT operations?

It’s very easy. Complexity should be kept to a minimum.

So for several years, we’ve been hearing from customers that the solution is very scalable and very resilient, but very complex and difficult to use. That’s why we’ve had an unwavering focus on demystifying complexity and keeping it simple and intuitive. So he hired a UX leader from another organization and has done a lot to make the design customer-centric. Our solution has it all, but what does the customer really want? How can we make that experience really easy? That’s how we focused on it. So usability is a big part of what we do.

Can the latest developments enable companies to improve the employee and customer experience?

One area is simplification, making it more user-friendly. The days of mainframe green screens are over. Even mainframes offer a modern UX experience. So it’s one step.

Second, for service management, there is a conversational, AI-based virtual assistant complemented by knowledge management, so you don’t necessarily need a human on chat or on the phone.

Through these conversational AI-based virtual assistants and knowledge management systems, we provide solutions and automated remediation to make things easier. Then, using AI-ops and intelligent automation, the AI ​​methods and algorithms used in the solution are trained to deliver recommendations and provide the degree of confidence users need and the correlations that permeate traditional solutions. I need to be able to find it. .

Then start with the OK area. To do this, you need to follow this procedure. Here are the recommendations. And then I realized that there was a next step. Let me act on it. I think this will create a lot of confidence to improve this. So it becomes predictable along a continuum until it becomes fully autonomous. It’s been a long road to get there, but that’s what we strive for.

