Like politics, Pennsylvania’s innovation challenge has national implications





Pennsylvania is at the center of this year’s crucial midterm elections, with the Senate and Gubernatorial races in the spotlight. A state’s Senate elections may determine control of that House for the next two years, but gubernatorial elections affect not only the state’s economic direction, but everything from access to abortion to voting rights. , which also affects broader issues.

Nonetheless, Pennsylvania’s position as an electoral frontrunner can also be seen as a reflection of the state’s overall economic performance. In short, Keystone State presents elements of both an industrial hub and a country transitioning to its technology- and service-oriented coastline.

For most of the last year, I’ve been evaluating Pennsylvania’s innovation economy and developing a strategy to inform the incoming governor. And what we’ve found is that the state is grappling with a number of innovation and competitiveness issues that also affect many parts of the country.

At the broadest level, Pennsylvania, like the country, suffers from mediocre productivity and income growth trends. From 2012 to 2021, the state’s labor productivity grew by just 10%, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 1.1%. This is similar to countries whose labor productivity growth over the period was 12.2%, at a CAGR of 1.3%.

Similarly, Pennsylvania’s per capita income growth has been poor, hovering at around 2.5% CAGR from 2010 to 2020, only slightly higher than the 2.3% of other countries. Income growth in Pennsylvania is in line with many states (including Midwestern peers Indiana and Ohio), but lags behind major states such as California.

As our report highlights, one of the factors underlying this drift is Pennsylvania’s mediocre performance in the innovation and entrepreneurial economy it stands for. In fact, by some measures, Pennsylvania’s trends show broader trends in multiple middling innovation states.

This trend is most pronounced in the state’s advanced industries. Advanced industries are the 46 manufacturing, service and energy industries with the highest levels of R&D spending and his STEM employment. These industries produce 90% of private sector R&D and 85% of patents. It also creates an average of 2.2 additional downstream jobs (0.8 of which are local) compared to only 0.8 downstream jobs (0.4 of which are local) in other industries.

Pennsylvania has developed clusters of national importance in advanced industries (especially life sciences, computer/information services, robotics, chemicals, plastics and rubber products), but statewide advanced industry growth lags far behind. From 2010 to 2020, Pennsylvania’s advanced industries averaged just 0.7% annual growth, below half the national rate of 1.5%. Many of Pennsylvania’s peer states also lagged the national average, from industrial Midwestern states like Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana, to northeastern coastal states like New York and New Jersey.

Contributing to this drift is underperformance, even in areas that Pennsylvania residents consider to be the state’s strengths. For example, Pennsylvania ranks fourth nationally in university-led research and development, but falls short of average when it comes to translating that research into advanced industrial employment opportunities for its residents. This is a problem many states and regions are grappling with.

On the other hand, Pennsylvania’s innovation ecosystem (and many similar states) show similarly weak entrepreneurial tendencies. New technology startups in advanced industries are a measure of Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, with the most cutting-edge high-tech industries lagging behind. Her 4.9 advanced industrial tech startups per million in Pennsylvania is less than half the national rate of 11.8 startups per million, but matches many other states. Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania and some of its neighbors also lag behind in creating jobs for startups. Pennsylvania’s startups, like similar states like Ohio and Michigan, created an average of 3.43 jobs in their first year, compared to her national average of 4.74 jobs per startup. We are lagging behind in hiring.

These trends contribute to and exacerbate Pennsylvania’s relative lack of entrepreneurial capital. For example, funding from federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) assistance programs remains low given the size of the economy and the level of higher education research across the state. At the same time, Pennsylvania saw only a modest increase in venture capital (VC) deal flow. From 2009-11 to 2018-20, VC deal flow increased 160% nationwide (using a 3-year rolling average), but VC hotbed states such as New Yorkit saw even greater increases But during that time, Pennsylvania only increased by 98%. Here, Pennsylvania is representative of several Midwestern and coastal states with below-average VC growth, such as Ohio and New Jersey. However, it lags behind other states such as Illinois (where Chicago serves as a hotbed for smaller VCs) and Michigan, which perform close to the US average. Additionally, Pennsylvania (reflecting national trends) saw essentially no inflation-adjusted growth in VC deal flow from 2014 to 2020.

Pennsylvania’s overall innovation challenge is exacerbated by significant geographic and demographic disparities that represent the inequalities that exist across the country. More than 40% of Pennsylvania’s tech jobs are located outside the state’s largest innovation hubs (Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and State College metro areas), but the percentage of tech jobs in these smaller innovation communities has been declining over the last decade. Also, many communities across the state, especially those in central and northwest Pennsylvania, experienced a complete decline in pre-industry jobs from 2010 to 2020.

Meanwhile, deep racial and gender disparities in Pennsylvania’s innovation ecosystem highlight how far the state and nation must go to increase equity of economic opportunity. For example, STEM education remains grossly unequal by race and gender, from K-12 education to higher education. Women, blacks, Latinos or Hispanics, and Pennsylvania Natives are underrepresented among STEM degree holders. These groups face similar challenges to access advanced industrial jobs as women, blacks, Latinos or Hispanic residents are significantly underrepresented relative to their percentages in the population. .

These inequalities are perhaps most pronounced when it comes to entrepreneurship and company ownership. Only 19% of businesses with employees in Pennsylvania are majority-owned by women (only 17% of businesses have equal numbers of male and female owners). By contrast, only 1% of businesses with in-state employees are majority-owned by blacks, and only 1% are majority-owned by Latinos or Hispanics.

There is no silver bullet to solve these complex innovation challenges. But Pennsylvania’s report suggests a set of policy themes that will boost innovation and help the region and state achieve balanced and equitable growth. These themes include investments in both metropolitan innovation ecosystems and smaller communities. And states like Pennsylvania can not only drive overall growth and eliminate spatial imbalances, but they can also bring innovation, starting with STEM education to advanced industrial employment, entrepreneurship, and business. Attention also needs to be paid to bridging the still significant racial and gender gaps that exist in the field. Owned.

Given Pennsylvania’s role as a role model for other states and regions nationwide, solutions that work there will be relevant to communities across the country. Not only that, but potential innovation policy moves in 2023 should also be closely monitored, with a view to resolving long-term economic imbalances.

