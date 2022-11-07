16 Tips to Help Tech Leaders Use Gamification Effectively





Tech professionals’ jobs are often creative and engaging, but they don’t always have repetitive daily tasks and important work that can sometimes feel tedious and sometimes intimidating. By carefully adding elements of gamification, technical leaders can make difficult or tedious tasks rewarding, thereby encouraging team members to always give their best in every task.

There are many creative and impactful ways technology leaders can bring healthy fun and competition to the work of their team members. Here, her 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their tips for implementing effective gamification in everything from training to bug tracking.

1. Develop a growth mindset

Gamification fosters a growth mindset and keeps technology workers engaged and engaged by making tasks fun and rewarding success. It provides a low-risk environment focused on team members making mistakes, developing skills, acquiring tools and knowledge, and working together to solve and deconstruct problems. – Dipesh Ranjan, Mavenir

2. Set overall goals

Enable teams to work together to achieve goals. In this way, gamification becomes a group-encouraged effort rather than excessive competition within the team. – Wendy Johansson, MiSalud Health

3. Balance collaboration and competition

Gamification has two sides: collaboration and competition. Excessive competition between individuals can erode culture, so it’s important to balance both. At the same time, I tend to emphasize competing with myself. In other words, rewards are tied to how good someone is compared to their baseline. It utilizes more of a growth mindset.- Greg Thaw, RoadFlex

4. Consider real bets

Playing games with real stakes seems to be the most exciting and motivating form of gamification I’ve seen. The method has changed. Instead of looking for tasks to deliver, they began to care about business context and customer success. Working for a software-as-a-service startup clearly has some advantages. -Mike Faber, Wend

5. Use NFTs

Powered by blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens are a fun and memorable way to create reward experiences. Team members can get her NFTs by completing certain tasks. An interesting way to drive team progress and differentiate member contributions. Optionally, NFTs can be exchanged for physical gifts. – Norelle Ng, CLV (formerly Clover Finance)

6. Praise for going above and beyond

We use gamification to bring a sense of community wherever your team is. Virtual tacos are used to give kudos for going above and beyond, supporting others, and doing things that you think are taco-worthy. Declare him champion and give him a gift that matches his personal interests and tacos. Winning a Taco Champion award is a badge of honor. – Rohana Meade, Synergy Technical

7. Improve training retention

Employing gamification is one of the most effective ways to improve retention from training. As part of our human risk management approach, we recommend options for engaging and educating employee groups based on real risk factors. Gamification can make training more memorable and engaging while turning security education into fun and healthy competition. – Ashley Rose, Living Security

8. Leverage KPIs

Technical leaders implementing gamification can leverage KPIs to incentivize team members. For example, a team of developers may gamify aspects of a software solution’s quality, such as web experience performance, transaction throughput scale, or e-commerce order conversion. This improves system efficiency and quality, builds community, and drives business outcomes. —Mihaela Mazzenga, Valtech

9. Create a bug bounty

Create an internal bug bounty program to gamify and invigorate the process of simultaneously enhancing software quality assurance. Implement a point system for finding bugs, assigning more points to bugs found before production, or actively found in production before others have identified them. This program saves time and money while promoting friendly competition. -Matt Dickson, Stericycle Communication Solutions

10. Encourage a collaborative culture

Gamification can be used to foster a collaborative environment where staff members feel empowered to share their ideas without being influenced. Recently, we went to a company retreat and kept the entire event a secret. – Nicole Janssen, AltaML

11. Amplify company value

We use a rewards platform called Bonusly to gamify employee recognition and tie it to our core values. The points that every employee receives can be converted into various rewards such as shopping and dining vouchers. What’s commendable here is that it influences and motivates a culture of appreciation for those who achieve something big or small. – Renee Welsh, Embedded

12. Promote healthy competition

Gamification within an organization fosters healthy competition. Setting milestones and assigning achievement badges when they are achieved is an effective way to informally motivate team members to compete and motivate each other. For example, the first person to complete a development sprint gets her Coder of the Month badge, and the best business development manager gets her Close of the Month award. – Alex Gudilko, AJ ProTech LLC

13. Build strong workplace bonds

Add an element of fun to your workplace and you’ll find out-of-the-box solutions to complex challenges. Virtual Fun Fridays bring teams together and encourage healthy competition. In the era of remote work, gamification is great for establishing strong bonds in the workplace. i love this phrase “You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.” – Anand Narayan, ITTDigital

14. Add Motivation to Difficult Processes

Onboarding and training are two of the best areas for gamification. Through learning opportunities and courses to easily digest information, gamification invites friendly competition, enables companies to award fun badges, and motivates rewards and recognition in an otherwise difficult process. increase.Overall, it makes a positive impact and makes other workplace gamification tactics feel natural.-Romeo Dasher, Outerion

15. Facilitate knowledge sharing

Nothing captures people’s attention like leaderboards! Gamification has recently spread like wildfire on Dixa, primarily for knowledge sharing and training. Our sales, marketing, and BI teams use tools like Kahoot, Elevio, and Menti to embed important information in people’s minds in fun and engaging ways. Gamifying knowledge is really impactful and makes you feel like one team. – Mats Fosselius, Dixa

16. Build a library of employee-generated content

I love it when work is fun. So if there is a way to leverage gamification in a competitive yet fun way, we try to implement it. I’ve seen teams create cool internal contests where members submit the best photos on a topic and the winner receives a prize. – Alexis Normand, Greenly

