Mohammad Harris: Fearless 6-hitter, Mr. Google, looks just like Mohammad Youssouf





Inside a crowded room at the Mazura Khan Cricket Academy in Peshawar, a group of middle-aged men were scattered around a television set. was As he breathlessly waited for the bowler to come back to life, he fiddled with his helmet, rehearsed his shots, and tapped the turf a few times.

The moment has arrived. Mohammad Harris, who was in charge of batting, the only concern of the group, drove the first ball firmly into the extra-cover fielder. Among the watching group was Pervez Khan, Harris’ childhood coach, who told the Indian Express how Harris’ ward faced the world’s fastest bowlers on the biggest stage.

He seems to have a good touch and his legs are working well.Khan remembers telling a friend after the first shot.One of his colleagues asked him. But even before Khan could answer, he saw Wayne Parnell’s ball explode into his former ward’s helmet.

Harris stood under fire. He forced skipper Babar Azam to smile in the non-striker end. On-air commentators thought he may have spilled blood on the team too soon. But as he underwent a mandatory concussion test, the coach whispered to himself: See how he reacts, and he adamantly told his colleagues: Abhi ayega chhakka (now he hits his six).

At the cue, Harris hit the next ball from Kagiso Labada as hard as possible.

As everyone sat spellbound, he unpacked another glorious flick six. Move sideways and circle the fearsome bowler on thin legs. Before the coach could begin congratulating, he slammed Labada for another boundary, a ferocious pull. The coach stood in awe. I know his potential, but watching him play those strokes against one of the world’s best fast bowlers left me speechless, he told the paper. rice field.

But it wasn’t his sixth sense that the coach predicted the ward’s reaction, but his deep understanding of the game and psyche. his memory returned. Khan still remembers Urbabunias he cricket he was a confident boy in front of the stadium academy gates. He told me he never played hardball. But he showed no fear when he faced a hardball for the first time. He looked completely natural. He has good eyes and hands, he remembered.

Naturalness stands out. Harris’ strokes are neat and fluent. No awkward or extravagant movements. He rarely has two thoughts. He rarely plans or gets out of shape when he plays his strokes, and he’s brilliant with a clear mind. In many ways he is reminiscent of a young Mohammad Yusuf.

Hard work behind success

However, the naturally gifted talent was carefully nurtured without trampling on the original, as only Pakistani cricket can. Khan said he was always willing to work hard and was always at the academy.

Years later, Pakistan’s defensive coach Abdul Majid said the same thing: Harris said, “Whatever task is given to me as a keeper, hitter or fielder, he has the ability to achieve it with utmost dedication.” He frequently asks me to do the toughest sessions in order to improve his skills as a fielder.

But the trip to the country side used to look boring. At one stage, even the Academy seemed far away. It was an hour from his home in Mushtarzai, a quaint village near the Buddhist ruins of Takhtivahi. Harris’ mother was reluctant to send Harris to her cricket academy, fearing it would affect her schoolwork. However, his father convinced her of her potential to be a good cricketer.

My mother scolded me for not being very enthusiastic about playing cricket. But just like Aamir Sohail and Wasim Akram, my dad had no problem because he knew people could become famous with this game. However, he promised her mother that he would not compromise when it came to schoolwork. And then I got into college, Harris told his pakpassion.net.

Three years later, the year he entered college, Harris was selected for the Peshawar U-19 team. A year later, he advanced to the U-19 national team. His first tour to Sri Lanka was underwhelming as he scored just 82 runs in four Youth ODIs. However, the selectors stuck with him for the South African tour. He lived up to his credibility with his 50-plus scoring three times in his seven games, and he was named Most Valuable Player twice.

Everything was like a dream, everything flew by, he said in the interview. It was only a matter of time before Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi sought his signature. Khan was not surprised. He said he had talent and that it would only make him higher.

At the Academy, Harris is projected as the perfect role model. After his debut in Pakistan, he came to the academy and gave us his jersey, Khan said. A piece of cloth that he wants to cherish for the rest of his life.

********

During the U-19 era, Harris was given a unique nickname. Mr Google. He proudly explains why. Kyunki mere paas knowledge zyada hain! I have all the answers. Whatever they (my teammates) ask me, I give them all the information. I liked doing research and updating my knowledge on all topics, he told his Zalmi TV.

Mohammad Harris of Pakistan bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, November 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

In that interview, Harris was asked who his favorite hitter was: Joss Butler. The interviewer continued: Do you want to be like him? He replied with a stern face: I want to be myself.

Confident in his skills, Harris held up a bracelet reading #BeTheBest after hitting a 32-ball 70 against Islamabad United in his second PSL game. Whenever he tweets, he also uses this hashtag. I value fearlessness and consider it a core trait of my personality. This is what my parents taught me, he explained.

It is this fearlessness that has brought Pakistan’s turnaround in the T20 World Cup. His 28 on 11 balls against South Africa and 31 on 18 balls against Bangladesh were the kind of knocks that sparked the momentum Pakistan was desperately looking for. He is a confident young man who believes he can do anything on the cricket field.

Harris suddenly became the team’s go-to hitter. So much so that many pundits want him to open the innings. A batsman who has shown clear intentions like Harris needs firepower at the top, Shahid Afridi tweeted.Waqar Younis said as much as Harris he understands T20 Pakistan He understands cricket I’m sure there are no teams.

The sudden parachute into the limelight did not startle or blind him. He receives it normally as if he had been ordained for it. Not arrogance, but tremendous self-confidence. After Bangladesh’s game, he enthusiastically joined the celebrations outside the stadium, patiently demanding autographs, selfies and interview requests with a group of YouTubers from Pakistan. rice field.

one of them asked him. how do you feel? He answers: I feel normal.

Nervous? Are you nervous?

I didn’t get nervous when my helmet hit me. It is Harris’ bravery as much as the blow that has added value to the Pakistani Renaissance. Or the #BeTheBest attitude.

