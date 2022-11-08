Why Tech Spending Will Rise Even as Stocks Crash and Layoffs Rise





After recent earnings from big tech companies and rising headlines of layoffs in the sector, tech investors may find themselves a little confused: Technology-driven economy about to fall off recession cliff are there?

Shares of companies such as Amazon.com and Microsoft plummeted after missing analyst growth forecasts for cloud computing businesses that rely on corporate demand for technology and innovation. They’re also one of the tech giants announcing hiring freezes and job cuts. As markets attempt to handicap his 2023 recession chances, the fate of technology demand is one of the key questions. However, the latest report on gross domestic product for the third quarter shows an increase in investments in equipment and intellectual property, including the tech he hardware and software.

Experts say the demand for technology continues to grow, with businesses across the economy believing technology is changing the nature of business and workers believing technology is changing their jobs. Whether it offsets weakness in other parts of the economy is another question. Amazon said in a third-quarter conference call with analysts that weakness in industries such as banking and cryptocurrency has led to lower demand. Demand from companies and workers who have

“CEOs and CFOs are not looking to cut back on technology spending,” said John-David Lovelock, chief forecaster at Gartner. ”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Michael Gappen said on the bright side, the GDP report shows a fairly strong demand for technology. The shortfall in investment spending was caused by a sharp decline in housing investment, he said.

“If anything, it was a surprise that equipment spending was stronger than expected,” Gapen said. If there is a risk, this is to grow at a slower rate. We need a deep recession for this to go down.”

Demand for both hardware and software is strong. As for intellectual property, Gapen notes that investments fell by 3.6% in 2009, but have increased by an average of 10% in 2021 and 2022.

A new Gartner study shows that overall IT spending will grow by less than 1% this year and will grow by about 5.1% next year. Lovelock said the 2008 financial crisis left him well behind his competitors in the years that followed.

Even as companies cut back on investments in buildings and oil rigs, investment in computers, software and telecommunications equipment rose 10.8% annually in the third quarter, the government said, suggesting sustained technology investment. It’s part of a long-term trend that sustains.

“Except for consumer devices, the data are pretty much in line with our predictions,” Lovelock said. As a result, households had relatively new equipment on hand, with few compelling new applications to encourage upgrades.

Growth in cloud computing, the hottest category of technology investment in recent years, has slowed slightly and was destined for a downturn from its early hypergrowth phase, Lovelock said. . Gartner expects cloud computing revenues to grow by $101 billion next year from his $90 billion in 2021, but the rate of growth is smaller. Gartner predicts that cloud spending will grow by about 20% over the next two to three years.

“If Microsoft[the cloud services business]was growing 50% and is now growing 35%, it’s not bad news,” he said.

Microsoft admits some customers are cutting budgets, resulting in next-quarter earnings forecasts disappointing markets, but demand for faster-growing services should be supported by cost pressures This is because cloud computing is typically cheaper than alternative solutions. Amazon added that it could move some clients to cheaper versions of its cloud service that use cheaper chips.

“As CFO, I appreciate that, and I do the same at Amazon,” said Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, after the results.

The problems for enterprise technology companies are very different from those that rely heavily on consumer spending like Apple or advertising dollars like Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms. Apple, which outperformed quarterly forecasts for the September quarter, is outperforming its peers, but warned over the weekend that China’s zero-Covid policy and the outbreak at Foxconn would have a big impact on new iPhone production. Facebook said it could deduct $5 a share from its 2024 earnings, according to Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney, after big early losses on its Metaverse investment and a core Hampered by declining engagement with its social media platforms, the company’s stock price crashed after reporting its third quarter and is now reportedly profitable poised to announce massive layoffs.

Investment in intellectual property (including some software, R&D and entertainment creations) grew at an annualized rate of 6.9% as residential investment plummeted in the third quarter.

Overall, CFRA Research estimates that tech industry profits will increase by about 2% this year, returning to 6% growth in 2023.

According to CFRA technical analyst John Freeman, this reflects a split between emerging sectors such as cloud computing and legacy producers, many of whom are in the software space. Lister John Freeman said: About 40% of enterprise software is still there, he said, suggesting that there is still much more room for change in the industry and in the experience of non-technical workers transitioning to new ways of working. .

“Nothing has changed in the fundamental technology landscape,” said Freeman. “It’s actually improved. People will move forward because once the macro risks are finally resolved, businesses will have to be more agile. This is [slowdown] It will be much more painful for those who rely on legacy software. ”

According to Freeman, the continued shift in technology spending to internet-based technologies presents challenges for companies moving to the cloud as quickly as possible.

Oracle, for example, derives more than 30% of its revenue from cloud products, and management said in September that the company’s growth will accelerate as it becomes more cloud-focused. Microsoft will juggle the impact of its rapidly growing cloud business and other businesses such as LinkedIn and Bing internet browsers with a measured decline in its traditional Windows business, Freeman said. rice field. Other legacy software players, like the recently completed merger of Tibco Software and his Citrix Systems, could go public and move away from the glare of the public markets, he said. Stated.

But for companies spending on technology and their employees, the pace of change is unlikely to slow, Lovelock said.

“The pace of change will never be this slow again,” he said.

