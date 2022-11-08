Jewish-American Entrepreneur Bruce Garfein Wants to Unite Middle East Agritech Startups





Bruce Gurfein, the entrepreneur who founded Focus Communications at age 17, literally promotes his latest venture in unconventional ways.

The Jewish American recently drove 9,000 km through the Middle East to promote Future Gig, a food and dessert technology accelerator, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel via Saudi Arabia and Jordan. became the person who completed the first overland journey to Dubai residents weren’t just thinking about future gigs.

The journey is a way to raise awareness that peace does not yet exist between all nations, but the way to bring about peace is through good business relationships between nations, Garfein says as he watches him go. Six countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Palestine and Israel.

Gurfein has lived in the Gulf region for 25 years, learned 11 languages, and has connected businesses in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Saudi Arabia. He now wants to do the same with agritech.

“We thought the best way to really get the traction we needed to let businesses know that this platform was available was to get it from our various partners in agritech or other industries, both in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. noise,” Garfein told AFN.

During the 20-day journey, Gurfein and his travel partner Joe Koen met with food tech and desert agriculture investors, landowners, business partners and innovators to create a collaborative platform.

It aims to help start-ups share data, exchange experiences, test products and gain access to markets, ensuring the region’s transition to sustainability. has a mission.

Driving around 800 kilometers a day was exciting, as was the amount of innovation we saw in Saudi Arabia, which is considered an oil-dependent country.

“We met innovative farmers who are using AI to grow oranges and other incredible crops in the middle of the desert,” he says.

“In Riyadh, I use AI cameras to monitor growth in the desert, determine which parts of the plants need to be watered more or less, and pre-empt any insects that move into the fields with AI cameras. I met a company that detects, very innovative and interesting.”

future gig mission

According to Gurfein, innovations in agricultural and climate technology are in line with the UAE’s mission to become fully self-reliant in food production.

Accelerator is a subdivision of UAE family-owned technology investment fund Connect.

This is a desert sustainability startup accelerator that aims to support adequate food production in desert regions and support technologies that can boost desert growth. For example, a company that uses artificial intelligence to monitor water leaks.

“One of the biggest problems in the region is that 100% of drinking water is available and about 48% is lost to various leaks along the way, which makes food even more expensive. says Gurfein.

“If you’re trying to build a truly sustainable market to grow your own local product, you can’t use technology that increases the cost of that food by 100% or 200%. We have to stay inside and stay competitive.”

But Accelerator is moving away from high-tech greenhouse technology and is focusing on outdoor farming technology.While these are good for the last mile, Gurfein said, considering transportation costs from production sites to retailers. As a result, consumer food costs increase.

“The idea behind what we’re trying to do is take advantage of the desert to create something innovative,” he says.

The accelerator currently has 25 companies in its portfolio and hopes to have eight projects already implemented by the end of the year.

“Once these projects start to emerge from successful pilots, we will raise the first 20-30 million within the family tech fund where I work. We will source the rest from local governments, with the intention of reaching

Why agritech?

The global food and agriculture industry is worth over $8 trillion and accounts for over 10% of global GDP. There are opportunities for innovation and technology across these industries, according to the IVC-MEITAR Israel Tech Review 2021 report.

However, the climate of the Middle East region predisposes to food insecurity.

“By increasing our investment in the region and leveraging the UAE as a neutral center, we can create a superpower that provides food security and helps build a better future for our families and the planet. Peace is not just a word.By building interpersonal relationships comes a hearty hug.After all,this is the Middle East.Don’t rush here.Even our coffee takes time It takes so long and it tastes so good,” says Gurfein.

climate tech factoring

Accelerator is not only looking at agritech companies, but also climate-related technology companies.

“Agritech, after all, cannot function properly without climate-controlled technology,” he says.

“By reducing our climate impact, we are able to grow more crops, which means we can grow better crops without investing millions of dollars in other technologies and all the other related construction. Agritech will be available.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/jewish-american-entrepreneur-bruce-gurfein-wants-to-unite-middle-eastern-agritech-startups-and-drove-9000km-across-region-to-do-so The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos