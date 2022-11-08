Houston tech startup raises $3.5 million as industry expands





Greentown Labs has announced its latest accelerator program that will be co-located in both Houston and Boston spaces.

In partnership with Browning the Green Space, Greentown Labs formally launches the Advancing Climatetech and Clean Energy Leaders Program (ACCEL), soliciting submissions from climate tech entrepreneurs identified as Black, Indigenous, and people of color. I’m here.

Startups accepted into the annual program receive a curated curriculum, incubation at one of Greentown’s locations, and mentoring from a large network of energy professionals. Each participant also receives his $25,000 undiluted grant. Applications for ACCEL are now open and will close on December 23rd.

Greentown Labs CEO Emily Reichert said in a news release that we all need to work together to solve the climate crisis and promote a just energy transition. We are proud to be partnering with Browning the Green Space on this important program, and through ACCEL, we are supporting minority founders to help build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable climate technology industry. We want to help.

BGS is a non-profit organization focused on making clean energy more diversified, equitable and inclusive in other climate-related areas. The organization is headquartered in Boston.

Kerry Bowie, executive director and president of Browning the Green Space, said in the release that it is partnering with Greentown Labs to build critical support infrastructure for entrepreneurs of color and equitable climate solutions. We are happy to accelerate development and distribution to all communities. ACCEL helps us collectively get closer to where we belong and create opportunities to change the face of clean energy as we know it.

The new program also supports the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (Massachusetts Center for Clean Energy). The Massachusetts Center for Clean Energy is a state economic development agency dedicated to fostering the growth of the clean energy sector across the Commonwealth, and the Boston-based Barr Foundation is a community-focused foundation that According to the news, we are partners in advancing the arts, advancing climate change solutions and connecting every student to success beyond high school.

The Barr Foundation’s climate change program has made a commitment to focus on racial equity in the energy transition, Kathryn Wright, senior program officer for clean energy at the Barr Foundation, said in a release. We are excited to support this important opportunity to provide education and mentorship to underrepresented climate entrepreneurs in the region. We look forward to the future impact of the ACCEL program.

The ACCEL curriculum is led by VentureWell, based in Hadley, Massachusetts. VentureWell funds and trains innovators to build successful socially beneficial businesses. Applicants can be anywhere in the world, but are expected to attend the direct element of the program in either Greentown Boston or Greentown Houston.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/rivalry-tech-marshall-law-aaron-knape-softeq-sightcast-capital-2658610036.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos