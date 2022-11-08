UNL to build $7.2 million Feedlot Innovation Center





Lincoln, Nebraska. More than 150 Nebraska beef industry leaders gather November 4 at the University of Nebraska Lincolns Eastern Research, Extension and Education Center near Meade, Nebraska to ground the new $7.2 million Feedlot Innovation Center celebrated

The Feedlot Innovation Center with its barn and research building complex, feed technology facility, innovative open lots and animal processing facility serves as a testbed for new technologies. Industry partners, agritech start-ups, growers and others can use the facility’s capabilities as a testing ground for new products.

The facility includes commercial-scale outdoor and covered pens, allowing researchers to improve cattle performance and environmental impact in a variety of settings. It also enables researchers to use precision technology to study the results of different feeding protocols, measure emissions, and study various applications of precision feeding technology already on the market. Feeding 240 animals It also includes facilities. The center will allow us to expand our research on the effects of less stressful animal handling and focus on animal welfare. New cattle handling facilities and closed classrooms provide students with hands-on experience and training opportunities for the Nebraska beef industry workforce.

ExtensionCenter director Doug Zalesky said the new center will be a very unique facility in terms of the types of research we can do.

Students gain hands-on experience while immersing themselves in the latest research and technology in a commercial-scale feedlot.

The Feedlot Innovation Center will cost an estimated $7.2 million, with funding underway. UNL is supported by JBS USA, who donated his $700,000 to the center. Greater Omaha Packing Co. He also donated $700,000 and UNL named the animal handling center and educational classroom building after the company. Awaiting approval from the University of Nebraska Board of Trustees, the facility will officially be Closterman Feed, in honor of John and Beth Closterman of David City, longtime supporters of both the University and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. It will be named Lot Innovation Center. who donated his $500,000 to the project.

