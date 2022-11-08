What is the future of Web3 security?





Imagine you’re checking social media and one of your favorite influencers shares a link to create a free NFT…what do you do next? Click it or wait for details?

This happened to hundreds of users at the beginning of the month. They didn’t get the promised free NFTs of him, but dozens of NFTs were robbed by scammers.

This case illustrates one of the risks that currently exist in the Web3 realm and its security state. With decentralization and the use of blockchain, Web3 is expected to create new fundamental steps in the development of the Internet, but the implementation of these technologies will also lead to new risks and new types of cyberattacks. .

And cybercriminals looking to take advantage of such developments are coming up with new ways to compromise various products and services used in the Web3 space, including smart contracts, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

According to a report by US blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, in-domain protocol attacks and hacks caused more than $2 billion in losses in 2021.

According to Intelligence Analyst Michael Lambert, Web3 security is already fragmented and can add a new dimension to the existing chasms that exist in cyberspace.

“On the one hand we have a fairly Western system (more open) and on the other we have a Russian, Chinese, conservative religious system (more closed). Given the decentralization and vital role it has led to the proliferation of closed entities and groups, it has allowed the emergence of communication/conferencing platforms for terrorist groups, such as uncontrolled or less controlled cyber pornography.” Lambert told The Recursive.

Decentralization as the main difference between Web2 and Web3

Decentralization has long been a big topic in the blockchain community. This is because it promises to solve many of the problems that currently plague today’s centralized systems, including cybersecurity.

The technology will also help build new business models and economic systems that do not rely on centralized servers and databases that have proven vulnerable to cyberattacks and data theft.

Another fundamental factor is that this decentralization will make piracy of video, music, and other intellectual property similarly uncontrollable in Web2, which is already difficult to control.

“Will it continue to be a buzzword in nature? Web3 is expected to be more secure thanks to blockchain technology, but much less secure due to decentralization. It’s all a paradox,” adds Lambert.

Over the past few months, we have already seen a number of cyberattacks targeting Web3 companies, including smart contract compromises and stolen NFTs and cryptocurrencies using hijacked social media accounts.

As these cyberattacks become more sophisticated, users should monitor their interactions with popular social media platforms in the Web3 space, such as Telegram and Discord.

“Web3 hacks are getting more and more sophisticated, so our best advice for basic users is to be careful with Telegram links, Discord links, or any other communication link. Sharing too much information online leaves you vulnerable to social engineering attacks and should be avoided. Do not share sensitive information such as transaction data linked to,” cybersecurity expert Suad Seferi told The Recursive.

Enhanced vulnerability auditing and scanning as the best deterrent

Cyberattacks already quite prevalent on Web2, such as ransomware, could also be used to target Web3 users, experts add.

“The large potential financial gains from hacking the web3 platform motivate black hat hackers, but the large rewards of bug bounty programs are also becoming increasingly attractive to white hat hackers. The biggest dangers are social engineering, smart contract hacking and data security, which in combination can drain huge amounts of money from users’ wallets,” said a Skopje-based cybersecurity engineer. Milan Popov explains.

What Web3 companies can do here, he said, is to regularly audit and scan for potential vulnerabilities.

“The main motto of Web3 technology is enhanced privacy and no authentication, so before entering this technology you should research the market and know the risks and characteristics of the digital assets you are investing in. adds Seferi.

According to Filip Simeonov, a cybersecurity expert at the Skopje-based Network Equity Security Technology (NEST) group, Web3 users should always be very careful with their data manipulations, bypassing business logic and social interactions.

“So always have your documentation ready and comply with regulations such as the GDPR. In summary, the main threats and risks of Web3 are unauthorized information access, standardization of trust and proof, malicious script injection, and social engineering. , data availability and data confidentiality,” Simeonov told The Recursive.

Web3 will certainly face new problems and challenges, but they are not insurmountable. There are also many cybersecurity companies looking to increase their presence in this space.

Moreover, while there are still many questions about how the technology will work in practice, experts stress that there are promising solutions to solve these problems.

“To do business in the Web3 realm, companies must be prepared to operate in an extraordinary environment where users will ultimately be at the center of all business processes. Ecosystem companies that are growing quickly will undoubtedly become the fastest growing brands in the new Web3 space,” concludes Seferi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/what-is-the-future-of-web3-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos