



With Americans voting absentee or in-person in this year’s midterm elections, election cybersecurity remains the top concern for state and local government officials.

These concerns recently came to the fore as more than 100 constituencies reported they were still awaiting help from cybersecurity and infrastructure security agencies to ensure their voting systems were protected.

The safest ballots are paper ballots that are hand-delivered or marked with a ballot-marking device, said Amanda Zoch, who served as project manager for elections and re-elections at the State Legislative Assembly. This eliminates the chance of accusations that hackers altered the votes or that anomalies affected the results, she said.

Still, proponents of voting technology say it can make voting more accessible and secure.

In 2018, West Virginia announced it would be piloting the use of blockchain-based mobile voting for eligible service members and overseas citizens to encourage greater participation.

However, a report from MIT researchers found that the voting method was vulnerable to attacks that could alter or stop users’ votes, and in 2020 West Virginia announced a relationship with the project’s vendor, Voatz. The effort ran into difficulties after the

According to Zock, cybersecurity people are always the most concerned about any type of online electronic Internet voting.

However, the use of blockchain in voting still has its advocates. In a speech at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers’ annual summit in October, technology and innovation strategist Jack Shaw said blockchain voting is about making voting accessible and He said it would help balance out allowing only eligible people to vote.

Easier [voting], said Shaw, is not as safe as claimed. The more security you tighten, the harder it will be to vote. By properly implementing blockchain-enabled voting, you can get both at the same time.

Digital voting advocates also point to efforts in countries such as Estonia and Indonesia to enable digital voting, in addition to easily accessible government services.

Brian Platts, CEO of blockchain-based data management company Fleury, believes digital voting will ultimately not only be more efficient, but in particular everyone will have a digital ID that is protected from hacking and tampering. He said that it will be more reliable if you have

Platts said the university’s efforts to provide students with digital transcripts could also help with online voting. He said universities across the country are slowly gathering vocabularies of how to standardize and secure digital transcripts for online viewing insights that can also be applied to digital voting.

One area where technology could help is speeding up the counting of votes. This may take several days depending on the state. At his October event hosted by Axios, former Congressman Will Hurd said improving the speed and effectiveness of counting votes would reduce questions about the validity of results. It should take him less than two weeks to tally the counts, Hurd says.

Others agree that hand counting of paper ballots needs to be sped up. said counting ballots by hand was slow and shockingly inaccurate.

Zock said voting systems with paper backups are widely adopted and interested on both sides of the aisle so that every ballot has a paper trail and can be effectively audited by local authorities. said.

Technology can help validate that ballot papers can play an expanded role in doing so, but Wallach argues that the US needs to rely entirely on technology like blockchain for its voting system. He said it would take a series of major intellectual leaps to suggest that there is.

