Face Saver 2000 Leads Safety Innovation > Dyess Air Force Base > Function





Dyess Air Force Base, Texas —

For years, aerospace ground equipment personnel have risked injury while manipulating under jacks to bolt transmission columns on equipment trailers. Then one day, when a hydraulic pump fell on a 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron airman’s head, everyone knew something had to change.

“Aircraft maintenance involves risks. We are always looking for ways to make our operations safer. There is,” said Colonel Joshua Pope, commander of the 7th Maintenance Group.

This concern for safety and desire to innovate led to Sgt. Rick Stoller and Technical Sergeant. Gregory Kirchner created his Face Saver 2000 by the 7th EMS production flight.

The Facesaver design is a cradle-like platform for aerospace ground equipment that holds the transmission in place without the need to manually roll down and lift 150-pound components.

“The face saver concept was built out of necessity because there are too many safety risks associated with the old process,” says Staff Sgt. Rick Stoller, 7th EMS Aircraft Metal Technician.

The Face Saver is a 3-piece cradle on a rotating platform that can be easily disassembled for storage.

Facesaver creation begins with digital draft drawings in a computer program that allows maintenance personnel to design the geometry of the equipment. Then transfer the design to the water jet and cut and build each piece.

“Getting the exact dimensions and designing the piece to fit in the available space was a unique challenge,” said Stoller. We have faced the challenge of finding a new process that works.”

According to EMS experts, Face Saver’s design can be implemented anywhere.

“In the end, we built equipment that could be produced across the Air Force,” Stoller said. We made it possible for anyone, anywhere, to make it, even if it was in a remote location.”

Execution of mission tasks safely and effectively under proper supervision is a key priority for the Commander of the 7th Bomb Wing as it relates to readiness. 7th BW Commander Col. Joseph Cramer said in a recent command conference call: The innovative work of Sergeant Stoller and Kirchner is an example of how processes are modernized not only at Dies, but throughout the Air Force. ”

