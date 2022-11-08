QueerTech Launches Hybrid Conference for 2SLGBTQS+ Technology





Dubbed the QT Qonference, the event will take place from November 10th to 11th.

QueerTech, a non-profit advocacy group for gender, sex, and sexual minority professionals in technology founded in Montral, has launched its first-ever hybrid conference as part of the organization’s national expansion plans.

Dubbed the QT Qonference, the event will take place November 10-11 at the Microsoft Canadas headquarters in downtown Toronto. Hosted by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the conference is also supported by sponsors including Microsoft, Accenture, BDC and Canadian. Media Fund, National Bank, Telus, TD Bank, Google Chrome.

As we grow queer tech across Canada, we know these moments and safe spaces are important [for] Our QT thrives and finds queer power. – Naoufel Testaouni, CEO of Queertech

This inaugural event is themed on Finding Your Queer Power. Attendees will have access to facilitator-led workshops, presentations, and expert panel discussions.

Speakers include Chris Barry, President of Microsoft Canada. Caroline Tutakiewicz, Senior Director of Fraud and Security Risk Oversight at RBC. She is managing her director at Accenture AJ Fernandez as well as her Rivera.

At the event, BetaKit Senior Editor Meagan Simpson sat down with QueerTech President Jean-Franois Ouellet to discuss the state of Canada’s tech ecosystem and the latest trends and challenges for tech workers, leaders, and entrepreneurs. , talks about opportunities.

Other panels at this year’s QT Qonference will include discussions on queer experiences in technology and entrepreneurship, learning from mistakes, dealing with the federal government, digital branding, avoiding burnout, and more.

As a hybrid event, the physical component will be held in Toronto and the virtual experience will be powered by Brella, an online event and networking platform.

Founded by Naoufel Testaouni and Eustacio Andy Saldaa, QueerTech brings together start-ups, enterprises and 2SLGBTQ+ technologists to promote diversity, inclusion and representation in the technology industry. Since 2016, the organization has grown to a community of over 7,000 people.

In addition to the event, QueerTech provides educational training, hosts job fairs, and works with researchers from Montral’s higher education institutions to better understand the experiences of 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in Canadian technology.

QueerTech previously told BetaKit that it wants to expand the nonprofit nationwide. The queer tech debuted at a hackathon in Toronto when Pride Month kicked off in June.

According to the group, the majority of QueerTechs members come from outside of Montral, with 30% from Toronto, 28% from Montral and 42% from the rest of Canada.

As we grow queer tech across Canada, we know these moments and safe spaces, whether in person or virtual, foster learning and growth and are critical to QT growing and finding the power of queerness.

Feature image courtesy of QueerTech.

