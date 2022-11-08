Won the Million Prize at the International Robot Competition





Image: An avatar robot that blindly explores rocks using its sense of touch.see more

Credits: Photo: XPRIZE Foundation

Team NimbRo from the University of Bonn won the $5 million grand prize at the ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition in Long Beach (USA). Sponsored by Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) and sponsored by the XPRIZE Foundation, the finals of the competition included 17 students from 10 countries, selected from 99 registered research groups after a multi-stage eligibility screening process. team has joined. With a total prize pool of US$10 million, his ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition was the highest-funded robotics competition to date.

Vonn’s team completely convinced the international jury in the semi-finals in Miami last September, where they scored the most points. The finals are currently being held in Long Beach, California. The aim of the ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition was to develop a robotic system that allows people to virtually place themselves in another location. It works via an operator station and an avatar robot connected via the internet. The avatar robot’s sensors capture the environment and display it at the operator station as if the user were remotely there. User movements are captured and transferred to the avatar robot. It allows users to move around, manipulate objects, use tools, and communicate intuitively through voice, facial expressions, and gestures.

intuitive usability

In the competition, the avatar system was controlled by an international jury, not the developers. It only took me a few minutes to get used to the system. “Intuitive usability was therefore an important objective in the system design,” said Professor Sven Behnke of Team NimbRo, who heads the Autonomous Intelligent Systems Group at the University of Bonn.

The final consisted of 1 qualifier and 2 competitions over 3 consecutive days. In all three runs, the jury was able to solve all 10 tasks, forming a mission that could be set on a faraway planet. , the use of power drills, and blind stone identification by surface roughness. In addition to task performance, the judges also rated the quality of the telepresence experience.

In two competitive runs, NimbRo scored perfect scores here as well. If scores were the same, execution time was the determining factor. NimbRo was his just under 6 minutes, almost twice as fast as his second best team ‘Pollen Robotics’ from Bordeaux (France). For best competitive performance, NimbRo won his US$5 million grand prize. “My wonderful team developed a powerful avatar system for the complex task of competition and successfully solved all the problems that arose,” he said, Professor Behnke.

NimbRo avatar

The NimbRo team’s avatar system was developed over three years in the Autonomous Intelligent Systems group of the Institute of Computer Science VI – Intelligent Systems and Robotics at the University of Bonn, led by Dr. Sven Behnke. The avatar robot has a human-like upper body with two arms and his five-fingered hands. The head is fitted with a wide-angle stereo camera, stereo microphones, and a display that animates the user’s face. The remote scene is visualized to the user through his 3D data glasses, and the user’s head movements are captured and transferred to the avatar’s head. This gives users the freedom to look around, avoid obstacles, and view objects from different angles, greatly contributing to the sense of immersion in the remote environment. Stereo audio is also sent along with the live video signal.

The user feels the interaction force of the avatar’s hand via force moment sensors on the wrist. A robotic arm senses the user’s hand movements and relays them to the avatar’s arm. The exoskeleton of the hand mediates the movement of the fingers. Grip force is sensed by finger motor currents and transferred to the user’s fingers. The tactile sensor readings are transferred to the user’s fingertips. The avatar robot can move in any direction and turn on the spot, with direction and speed controlled by foot controllers. Orientation is provided by a camera that creates an all-around view from above. Dataglass is equipped with three cameras that capture the user’s eye movements and facial expressions for live facial animation displayed on the avatar robot’s head display.

Beyond this competition, the avatar system has numerous applications. These include, for example, helping people in need manage their daily lives, telemedicine, and use in inaccessible or hazardous environments. “Avatar systems have great potential to overcome spatial divides between people, and in a few years could be as pervasive as today’s video conferencing systems,” he said. I’m here.

Video of the finals organized by the University of Bonn team NimbRo: https://youtu.be/pxblVcN606Ehttps://youtu.be/8AwgGSpcAe8

Information about the avatar system: https://www.ais.uni-bonn.de/nimbro/AVATAR

Contest information: https://www.xprize.org/prizes/avatar

contact:

Prof. Dr. Sven Behnke University of Bonn Computer Science VI – Intelligent Systems and Robotics Phone +49 228 734116Email: [email protected]

