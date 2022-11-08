Sonic Frontier Review: Happy when it’s fast, disappointing when it’s slow





The 2D adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog are widely loved, but the blue Sega mascot’s 3D entry was so mutable that it inspired the infamous Sonic Cycle meme.

Sonic Frontier looked so spectacular that it added more excitement than usual as it hinted at the heroes speeding up and flying around vast open spaces. It’s the kind of gameplay that some of us have dreamed of since the 90’s.

And the game, which hits PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Tuesday, absolutely sings as you dash through vast open zones. Playing on the PS5, running, jumping, and wading between objectives was often a fun experience. (In the menu he recommends switching from 4K visuals to 60 FPS.)

Sonic Frontier lets you explore the sprawling Starfall Island to collect Chaos Emeralds, the series’ main plot device, and rescue his charming companions after the group falls into a wormhole.

The game makes beautiful use of the Hedgehog hero’s abilities, offering just enough control to make you feel engrossed, but not overwhelmed at speed. It’s a natural evolution of the gameplay first seen in 1999’s Sonic Adventure, and a reminder of how effortlessly cool Sonic is.

It’s when you actually hit Sonic Frontier’s objectives that the game’s flaws become apparent.

don’t slow down

Complete countless easy missions to complete each island map. Most of these are done in seconds and are very satisfying. Also, each island zone is dotted with towers and giant enemies, and climbing these is essential to progress.

Unfortunately, Sonic’s movements become finicky during these moments.

It’s fine for the first few times because you can often undo it quickly. However, it can ruin the frustrating number of iterations and make climbing towers or returning to boss weaknesses frustratingly dull.

Getting to this guy’s weaknesses is repetitive.

Sega

To make matters worse, I climbed to the highest point of one of the first island towers and found nothing but beautiful views. It was a fun little trip, but a little collectible would have been a nice way to top it off.

Also puzzling is the forced perspective section where you enter an obstacle course and the gameplay switches from 3D to 2D. It’s especially unpleasant when there’s a collectible right next to Sonic that you can’t reach due to the forced perspective. particularly frustrating).

do you like collections? I hope so, because in Sonic Frontiers you can collect an amazing number of cards. It’s fun to run around and get most of them, so this isn’t per se a problem.

Collect lots of these little guys to upgrade your speed and ring capacity.

Sega

There are so many of them: Collect character memories to trigger cutscenes with Sonic’s trapped companions, or access Chaos Emeralds, gear that unlocks superior cyberspace levels. Use keys, and multiple items that are used to upgrade abilities. Collecting them feels pointless, as it’s easy to forget what each one actually does.

You can also gather collectibles quickly with a fun fishing mini-game, but its gameplay feels a bit too simple, and the weird graphical glitch effects on the water surface are off-putting.

sonic brawl

Combat can feel equally mundane, as tapping the attack button takes you through most of Sonic Frontier’s battles. There’s a wide variety of combos and moves to use, but little incentive beyond basic attacks to beat standard enemies and bosses.

Stunning enemies with Sonic’s Cyloop moves never gets old.

These battles look great, but they’re too simplistic.

Sega

This extends to the Titan bosses you fight at the end of each island. These are great to watch, and the music has an authentic 2000s vibe to it (which should please fans of Sonic Adventure 2), but they rely too heavily on quick his time event button presses . It was on autopilot until the last battle. An epicly presented battle like this deserves a lot of attention.

classic zone

Leave all your worries behind as you stop in cyberspace, which allows you to recreate classic Sonic stages. By almost completely removing the exploration elements, it represents the purest expression of Sonic Frontier’s speedy gameplay and absolute joy.

As you race through these linear levels, collect rings and jump on enemies to try to reach the finish line as quickly as possible. They’re all visually pleasing and will keep you coming back for more.

Whether collecting a certain number of rings, finding five red coins, or beating the standard time, each presents the same set of challenges, but boasts different designs that never get old.

Every Sonic game needs an area like this. it should be the law.

Sega

Naturally, timed challenges are usually the hardest, so you’ll have to find the best route through the level and save a few seconds. It’s usually a lot of fun to do so, but I was a little disappointed when I completed these challenges too easily. I wanted an excuse to rush through these levels as many times as possible.

Music is the icing on the cyberspace cake. Every track is an absolute banger, adding sheer momentum and a rush of adrenaline with every run. Composer Tomoya Otani and his team knocked this game’s soundtrack out of the park. Players will soon hear it on repeat.

sonic and friends

The story is standard Sonic fare, revealing the mysteries of the Starfall Islands and extinct alien species as you rescue Amy, Knuckles, and Tails from interdimensional captivity. The early part of the game is sparsely delivered, but cutscenes become more frequent in later sections of the game (repeating animations also play when completing objectives, but these are relentlessly skippable).

However, you wouldn’t find the story particularly engaging, especially because of the flat voice acting. seems particularly strange, as only Tails’ voice actress, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, reprise her film role in Frontiers.

You can chat with Knuckles and other companions throughout the game, even if they’re trapped in reality.

Sega

Along with the classic stages of Cyberworld, there are clever nods to classic games from Sonic’s 31-year history. The nod to Sonic & Knuckles especially brought a big smile to my face – I suspect there’s something here for fans of all eras of the franchise.

The environment also relies heavily on the vast fields and ancient sci-fi tech aesthetics of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but Sonic’s abilities make the Frontier gameplay experience so different that it stops at a visual level. It feels like you are there.

sonic reborn

Despite some annoyances and weak gameplay moments, I enjoyed most of the 21 hours I spent zipping through Sonic Frontiers’ main story (and there’s still a lot left to explore). Tighter climbing mechanics, more varied combat, and a more compelling story make for a really fun experience.

Part of me was disappointed that Tails, Knuckles, and Amy weren’t playable, but it would have been exhausting to create each style individually. As they did, it was wise to focus on Sonic.

Visually, Sonic Frontiers is colorful and pleasant, but nothing spectacular. The Open Zone is a bit bland and the character models are basic (although it’s cool to see Sonic’s quill). These may have been technical concessions to run the game on aging PS4, Xbox One, and Switch hardware.

Sonic Frontiers isn’t the disappointment Sonic Cycle has us expecting, nor the masterpiece Sega fans were hoping for. But this is a lightning-fast step in the right direction for the series, and will hopefully lay the groundwork for a truly incredible follow-up.

