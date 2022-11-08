A new industry challenge has been launched to help food tech startups scale up





The Food Tech Startup Challenge, a collaboration between Nurasa, A*STARs SIFBI and Trendlines Agrifood Innovation Centre, invites future game changers to the food tech landscape

Singapore, 7 November 2022: Nurasa, A*STARs Singapore Institute of Food Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) and Trendlines Agrifood in a joint effort to accelerate sustainable food production and commercialization in Asia The Innovation Center (AFIC) has opened a call for applications. For submission to the first Food Tech Start-Up Challenge.

The challenge is open to start-ups in the global agri-food tech sector, either in two specific areas: optimizing alternative proteins, functional foods or creating new product formats in alternative proteins or functional foods. We are looking for pitch submissions from entrepreneurs who specialize in crabs. space.

Of particular interest to challenge stakeholders is the potential to enable the production of animal-free meats and overcome the major problems of taste, texture, nutrition and price of current plant-based meats. An alternative protein start-up with potential technology.

Functional foods include foods that promote health benefits in addition to nutritional value and are fortified, fortified and fortified. A functional food subsector that may be of interest to challenge stakeholders is the so-called silver diet. The Silver Diet refers to foods that have been modified in taste, texture, nutrition, and ease of cooking to better meet the specific needs of older adults, defined as individuals over the age of 65.

Submissions to the Challenge will be evaluated on a rolling basis from November 4, 2022 through January 27, 2023.

Selected finalists will be invited to proceed to the bench-scale make or product development phases. They will be paired with seasoned industry mentors who can provide advice and insights, access to an extensive network of contacts in the agri-food ecosystem via regular networking opportunities, and curated sessions to Startups will benefit from a series of her workshops hosted by Nurasa and partners. It encompasses her skill sets across her four core businesses: Product and Customer Development, Brand Storytelling and Marketing, Operations, and Financing.

These finalists will have the first prototypes ready for tasting by the end of the product development stage, leading up to the final pitch and tasting day in June 2023.

Winning start-ups are judged on the criteria of product quality, feasibility, market potential, innovation and competence.

The final winner of the challenge will receive early access to cutting-edge technology and tools at the Nurasus Food Tech Innovation Center (FTIC), along with other prizes and incentives, and the opportunity to work closely with industry leaders to expand their development. Given. to the pre-commercialization stages of their novel, animal-free foods.

Nurasas FTIC is expected to be operational in the first half of 2023 and will provide a lab for pilot-scale research and product development infrastructure for sustainable food companies. This is his 4,000-square-meter pilot-scale food-grade facility in Biopolis, Singapore’s Innovation Hub, which is operated in partnership with A*STARs SIFBI. The facility will provide food start-ups with access to two of his major pilot-scale instruments: High Moisture Extrusion (HME) and Precision Fermentation. In addition, shared labs and co-working spaces, private suites for setting up small research labs and offices, demonstration and test kitchens, and large event spaces foster an atmosphere of engagement, innovation and collaboration. It also provides access to Biopolis’ A*STARs resources, such as sensor booths and more kitchen space, making it easier for businesses to find the right equipment for their size and purpose.

The Food Tech Start-Up Challenge comes at a time when conversations are heating up about the need to build more capacity and resilience in local agri-food ecosystems to meet ongoing challenges to food supplies. will be split. This includes climate change, global political tensions and food shortages to sustainably feed a growing world population that by 2050 he is expected to reach 9.8 billion.

Jolene Lum, Client Development Manager at Nurasa, said: As part of that, we are working closely with industry partners and promising food technology start-ups to ensure that the taste, texture, nutritional value and price of these sustainable foods match consumer demand. I try to .

However, we recognize the pain points startups experience in scaling up and commercializing their products. The Food Tech Startup Challenge aims to help entrepreneurs overcome these barriers, provide an effective platform to accelerate their growth, and become a key contributor to Asia’s vibrant food tech landscape. I hope We invite food tech startups with exciting and viable ideas anywhere in the world!

Dr. Michelle Ngiam, SIFBIs Corporate Strategy and Business Development Director, said: Achieving Singapore’s 30 x 30 goal, which means she will sustainably produce 30% of her nutritional needs by 2030, will require her ecosystem partners to work closely together to develop agrifood We need to build industrial capabilities and capabilities. The Food Tech Start-Up Challenge is one way we do it. Innovative start-ups not only leverage state-of-the-art facilities, but also work with the wider ecosystem to transform the latest food technologies into delicious and delicious foods, providing insight into the agri-food industry. and scientific expertise. Providing consumers with nutritious food and positioning Singapore as a global agrifood innovation hub.

We need concerted action to transition to a sustainable food system, and the best way to do that is through partnerships. We look forward to exploring creative solutions that can remove barriers.

Trendlines is actively involved in developing the local agri-food ecosystem and is pleased to launch a food technology focused challenge with Nurasa and SIFBI. AFIC CEO Anton Wibowo believes participating startups will greatly benefit from the mentorship, access to equipment, and financial support the challenge offers.

To learn more about the Food Tech Startup Challenge and submit your entry, visit our microsite at https://nurasa.com/food-tech-start-up-challenge or follow Nurasa on LinkedIn. , check back for regular updates on Challenges.

The deadline for submission of calls is Friday 27 January 2023 at 11:59 PM SGT.

About wetness

Nurasa (formerly Asia Sustainable Foods Platform) inspires people to embrace delicious, fresh, nutritious and sustainable food by accelerating access at scale across Asia.

Our work is based on a spirit of deep collaboration and innovation. Together with our global network of partners, we provide end-to-end enabler, operator and investor capabilities to support promising food tech businesses at every stage of growth, from incubation to commercialization.

Nurasa is a wholly owned company of Temasek. For more information, please visit www.nurasa.com.

About Singapore Institute of Food, Biotechnology and Innovation (SIFBI)

The Singapore Institute of Food Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) is a research institute under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). SIFBI promotes food and biotechnology innovation and aims to make Singapore his hub for food innovation in Asia. This supports Singapore’s 30 by 30 goal of boosting the capacity of local agricultural products and meeting global market demand for safe, healthy, sensory and more sustainably produced food. is intended to meet SIFBI brings together under one roof end-to-end research capabilities including biotechnology (production strain discovery, genetic engineering, biotransformation), nutrition, food process engineering and cutting-edge analytics. We work with a wide range of industry partners and local and international universities to conduct research in alternative food and circular bioeconomy. We also drive the development of high-value ingredients, foods of the future and new food systems to deliver organoleptic quality and nutritional value in a sustainable manner. For more information, please visit www.a-star.edu.sg/SIFBI.

About Trendlines Group

Trendlines is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and grows innovation-based medical and agro-food technology companies to fulfill their mission to improve the human condition. As a hands-on investor, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of portfolio companies, from technology development to business building. Trendline shares are traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the US as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).

