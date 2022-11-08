November 2022 Android security update is now available and rolling out to Pixel phones





The latest security patches are coming to Pixel phones soon.

Google consistently publishes new Android Security Bulletins on the first Monday of each month, and has done so almost monthly for the past few years. So, it’s no surprise that today Google published his Android Security Bulletin for November 2022, with new security updates for supported Pixel phones. A handful of Samsung Galaxy devices have also started receiving the new patch set.

Bulletin for November 2022 Android Security Updates

In the latest Android Security Bulletin, Google disclosed several security vulnerabilities affecting Android framework, system and Google Play system update components. These vulnerabilities are patched at the 2022-11-01 security patch level. Meanwhile, Google also disclosed a number of vulnerabilities in closed-source vendor components. These vulnerabilities are resolved in the 2022-11-05 security patch level.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Feature Update

In addition to patching vulnerabilities affecting all Android devices, the November 2022 Android Security Update also patches several issues that only affect Google’s Pixel phones. These are documented in this month’s Pixel Update Bulletin.

Here is the full changelog:

BATTERY & CHARGING Fixed an issue where power consumption increased while installing certain apps*[1] DISPLAY & GRAPHICS Fixed an issue that could cause the green display to flicker under certain conditions*[2] Display power consumption optimization for improved thermal performance under certain conditions*[2] System fix for an issue that could cause the Photos app to crash when using certain editing features*[2]

————————————————– ————-

Device applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise noted below.

*[1] Included with Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a

*[2] Included in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The November 2022 security update is beginning a gradual rollout to the Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 series. The build number for the latest release is TP1A.221105.002 (TD1A.221105.001/.003 for the Pixel 7 family). Notably, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been left out of this month’s roster.

If you don’t want to wait for an update (or if you can’t update because your phone is rooted), see our Android 13 download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Samsung November 2022 Update

In addition to the Pixel devices mentioned above, Samsung is rolling out the November 2022 Android security update to its 3rd and 4th generation Galaxy folders. The build numbers for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are F721BXXS1AVJE and F721U1UES1AVJ7 for the global and US unlocked models respectively.

The US unlocked variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has also received a new patch in the form of software version F936U1UES1AVJ1. Similarly, unlocked models of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 picked up the new release through software versions F926U1UES2DVJ1 and F711U1UES3EVJ2 respectively.

For more information on how Android security patch updates work, see our detailed discussion on this topic.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community

