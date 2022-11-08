APLU Recognizes VCU for Innovative Economic Growth Initiatives – VCU News





AJ Hostetler Office of the Vice President of Research and Innovation

Virginia Commonwealth University received Special Innovation Designation from the Association of Public and Land-Funded Universities for its commitment to supporting economic engagement through innovation and entrepreneurship, technology transfer, talent and workforce development, and community development .

VCU is now one of 80 “Innovation and Economic Prosperity” universities. APLU announced at its annual meeting on Sunday. This fall, US News & World Report named VCU among the top 30 innovative public universities in the country.

“As a national public research university and healthcare system, VCU has a tremendous economic and social impact on Richmond and Virginia, generating billions of dollars in the economy and creating thousands of jobs,” said Dr. Michael Rao. said. President of VCU and VCU Health. “We are an important part of the economy of Virginia and the nation. Our research seeks ways to help our communities thrive. We are grateful to the Association of Public and Land Funding Universities and recognize our team’s influence and commitment to increasing our engagement and having an even broader impact in the future.”

APLU President Mark Becker said: “From talent development to groundbreaking research to entrepreneurship and beyond, institutions play a central role in economic development. We are delighted to recognize VCU’s commitment to making it possible.”

VCU received the designation after an independent panel led by the Innovation Gateway and the Office of Institutional Equity, Effectiveness and Success reviewed the school’s application. The application included an internal review and analysis of economic engagement activities conducted with input from external stakeholders.

“These insights will help us revisit our growth plans to ensure we curate our development and research portfolios to impact people and places in the communities around us,” said Dr. Ivelina Metcheva. She is Assistant Vice President of Innovation for VCU Innovation Gateway, the university’s technology transfer, commercialization and venture support office.

APLU makes VCU a University of Innovation & Economic Prosperity. (Contributed photo)

Institutions with IEP designation report significant progress in their efforts due to stakeholder engagement and self-study efforts made in connection with the programme. They will use this designation to identify new areas of opportunity in line with their economic development goals. APLU says these schools are more involved with other schools in the local innovation ecosystem and are making changes within their institutions to increase their impact.

“The IEP process has given us the opportunity to come together as a university to go through a rigorous self-study process of what we did well and how we can improve,” said Impact at VCU. “This was much needed in the early days of the pandemic and supported the strategic realignment process.

VCU identified three areas of institutional strength in economic engagement (Talent, Location, and Innovation) and described programs in these areas. Officials also identified areas for growth and improvement in the university’s economic engagement business and developed plans to improve communication, equitable economic development, and community engagement processes.

Among the many examples of VCU’s diverse financial commitments described in the application are the following successes:

VCU’s iCubed supports eight interdisciplinary core programs (oral health, urban education, families, etc.), bringing researchers, community members and students together to solve difficult and enduring problems in urban communities . Innovation Gateway’s VCU Commercialization Fund is a proof-of-concept fund to advance early-stage university inventions to a more mature stage and increase their potential for licensing. Since its inception, the Commercialization Fund has backed 64 projects for him, supporting nearly $2 million. It has spawned 10 start-ups, nearly $20 million in additional funding, 15 executed licenses, and 10 more ongoing projects. A COVID Innovation Hub Center and Coalition established to address pharmaceutical supply chain issues. The C. Kenneth and Diane Wright Center is Virginia’s first translational research center. Massey’s Cancer Center’s Facts and Faith Fridays is a partnership between cancer centers and the African-American faith community to improve lives through dialogue on major health issues.

APLU is a research, policy and advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening and advancing the efforts of public universities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

