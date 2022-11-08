How to Deal with Negative SEO Attacks by John Mueller of Google





Google Search Advocate John Mueller shares simple ways to deal with negative SEO attacks like competitors spamming links to your domain.

Mueller has responded to a Reddit thread addressing the topic. The r/SEO forum believes that an individual has been targeted by a negative SEO campaign and is seeking advice.

Mueller’s advice is to ignore this issue. That’s it; ignore it.

Here is his full reply:

“I ignore them.

Think of it this way. If your competitors are competent, they won’t build links for you. ”

Mueller’s response is direct and to the point. A competitor who is competent enough to build links that Google will recognize probably won’t waste time with his SEO attacks that are negative.

Why would someone create a link to a competitor’s site?

Google ignores many links, including low-quality links that bad actors can mass-produce to damage competitors’ rankings.

Therefore, website owners and SEOs should ignore such attacks, as Google does not count links against their site’s ranking.

This topic comes up from time to time, but with the number of search updates that have rolled out over the last few years, it’s worth revisiting Google’s guidance on negative SEO.

Mueller’s advice in the Reddit thread is consistent with advice he’s given in the past. Additionally, he has previously said that if he is concerned about his SEO being negative, he should not rush into using disavowal tools.

Google obviously ignores spammy links, so there’s no need to disavow them. That tool is meant to recover from manual action penalties.

A survey conducted on Twitter earlier this year found that most SEO professionals don’t use disavow tools for spam links. Google has a lot of confidence in handling them automatically.

However, there’s nothing wrong with using the disavow tool if you feel more comfortable.

For more information on links that should and should not be disavowed, see a recent article by VIP contributor Adam Riemer.

Source: Reddit

Featured image: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

