How Google helps warn about natural disasters





Many people around the world live in areas exposed to natural disasters. You may not be in the direct path of a hurricane, but you may have family and friends in need.

One way to avoid danger is to heed warnings from official resources. The problem is that these resources aren’t as high-tech as they should be. until now. Google works with frontline emergency workers and other organizations to use artificial intelligence (AI) to send life-saving notifications.

Read on to find out how the system works and how it can help you avoid disaster.

here’s the inside story

Google launched its flood forecasting initiative in 2018 to help people in at-risk areas receive quick notifications and critical alerts. In his first three years, the company worked with the Central Water Board of India and the Bangladesh Water Development Board to issue 40 million potential flood warnings.

It has grown rapidly, using machine learning to send 115 million flood warning notifications to 23 million people on Google Search and Google Maps last year. The original warning system was for India, but Google updated the technology to add river basins in 18 countries across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

The company also launched a new global FloodHub website that allows real-time tracking of potential floods. The hub displays flood forecasts, shows when and where they may occur, and provides key information to help those at direct risk and to help organizations and governments. Google explained.

Zooming in on a location on the map shows where the current water level is, and shows forecast water levels for several days. It also shows how deep the water gets.

Google natural disaster alerts

Wildfires are also worse than seen in years past, destroying countless property and killing several people.Google uses a new AI model based on satellite imagery to I am working on this problem and detecting wildfire boundaries.

The company has tracked 30 wildfires in the United States and Canada since June of this year, and is now available in Mexico and parts of Australia with the latest updates to Google Maps and Google Search.

However, most upgrades happen behind the scenes, so you may not notice changes in your regular wildfire tracker. According to Google, this is a big deal for the company, and we can expect more coverage and tool accuracy.

Checking for wildfires in your area is relatively easy. Just open Google Maps on your desktop or Android phone and tap the layer icon on the Explore screen. A menu appears with a wildfire icon. Tap the wildfire icon to see all nearby wildfires on the map.

Google sends natural disaster alerts to Android phones by default. For iPhone users, you should download his free Google Search app to receive alerts.

