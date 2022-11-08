Game changer?New browser extension shows southwest fares on Google Flights





Gone are the days of jumping from the Google flights window to another Southwest Airlines search to compare flight prices. At least for now.

A modern Google Chrome browser extension called Wanderlog solves this problem by independently populating Southwest fare data into almost any Google flight search. Add the free plugin to your Chrome browser, wait a few seconds for fares from other airlines to appear, and voila!

This new incredibly powerful plugin simplifies the flight search process for travel planning apps in hopes of solving one of the few drawbacks of using Google Flights to find airfares. Created by the same team behind Wanderlog. But turning Google Flights into more of a one-stop-shop for flights could upset Dallas.

By design, Southwest doesn’t list fares from nearly all flight search platforms (Google Flights, Expedia, Kayak, and even smaller online travel agencies). In an interview with Thrifty Traveler, his Wanderlog co-founder Peter Xu, who helped create the tool, admitted he didn’t get all the permissions from Southwest.

But he and the Wanderlog team are cautiously optimistic that Southwest will be fine with the tool.

“We love Southwest, and we consider it one of the most consumer-friendly airlines these days,” said Xu. “This is actually what people are already doing. Data goes back and forth between Southwest and the browser as if they were browsing. Technically there’s really no difference.”

How to use the Wanderlog extension on Southwest flights

Wanderlog has made a name for itself as a travel planning app, allowing users to share notes and maps and ultimately make travel easier.

Xu sees this tool as a natural extension of that goal, while also solving a major headache. Google Flights is his go-to site for finding flights, and it’s a pain not to find the Southwest, especially in California where he lives.

“Especially here in America, missing the Southwest is probably the biggest annoyance,” he said.

Enter the Wanderlog browser extension. It was built in just a few weeks and is now available from the Chrome store. That means you have to use the Google Chrome browser to get it to work.

Visit the Google Chrome store and search for “Wanderlog” or go directly to the Wanderlog extension page.[Chrome に追加]Click to complete the settings.

Once launched, open the Google Flights tab and start searching for flights. At the moment it requires you to enter a specific airport code instead of the city name, but Wanderlog plans to fix that in a future update.

Click search and everything should look fine… A red box appears in the bottom right corner of Wanderlog indicating that it is searching for Southwest flight prices.

Is this still happening after installing the plugin? Try refreshing the page or shutting down and restarting your Chrome browser.

Within seconds, Wanderlog will display prices for nearly all southwest fares in your search results. From there, you can filter by airline or sort by price as usual.

Unfortunately, when I try to click through and book the actual Southwest fare, the price disappears. But from there, you can click to open Southwest flights. However, you must reselect the outbound and inbound flights directly on Southwest. Neither Google Flights nor Wanderlog can map those selections to Southwest.com.

But being able to see fares on Southwest while searching for other airlines on Google Flights is also a big improvement. Travelers who might not even consider searching on Southwest can now see if those flights are a bargain.

That said, the extension is still far from perfect. Xu was the first to admit it.

There are definitely some areas where it’s a little rough around the edges,” he said.

Some notable issues to be aware of are:

Currently, only one airport must be entered, not the city name. Wanderlog is working on a fix for this issue and is especially useful when searching for flights to/from cities with multiple airports such as Chicago, Washington, DC, and New York. I’ve seen some examples of Wanderlog setting prices that don’t reflect what’s actually available on Southwest.com, but they’re rare. Wanderlog cannot display Southwest prices in Google Flight’s price calendar, so the dates when Southwest sells the cheapest fares will not be reflected in Google Flight’s distinctive green highlight. Wanderlog is currently only available in English.

How the Wanderlog extension works and what it means

As Xu explains, Wanderlog does the same as you do. If it were me, I’d start a separate search on Google Flights and directly Southwest. Speed ​​up that process and keep everything in one place.

Here’s how it works:

When you type a search on Google Flights, the Wanderlog extension launches and replicates it in Southwest.com’s “browser frame” (think invisible browser tab). However, in future versions, Wanderlog will physically create a new tab for each flight. While that secret search is running, Wanderlog is listening for results for each Southwest fare. When they appear, Wanderlog will pull them and display them in the Google Flights window.

Xu says the extension never hangs up users’ computers or causes performance issues. Google Flight When he closes the tab, Wanderlog is also closed.

Anyway, Wanderlog is just doing what it does by searching Southwest separately. As such, there is little reason to worry about Southwest intervening or shutting down the site, Shu said.

“You have to look for this Chrome extension, and in many cases you already know that Southwest Airlines is a great airline and one you want to fly on,” said Xu. .

But whether Southwest sees it that way is another story.

While other airlines list fares from A to Z on their sites or search platforms (and pay a fee to do so), Southwest encourages travelers to search and book directly on Southwest.com. We skipped them all in hopes of inducing them.

Despite its reputation for cheap fares, Southwest often charges more than big airlines like Delta and United. Of course, this is not exactly the same comparison. Southwest has lower fees and he allows two free checked bags per ticket, while other airlines make a ton of money on these “additionals”.

Read more: Why you should always care about Southwest Airlines (and compare flight prices)

Still, Southwest Airlines may lose customers it once did if travelers can compare fares with other airlines via Google Flights.

Will Southwest Airlines endorse this backdoor method of checking fares? Will there be a global distribution system that powers sites like Google Flights (and collects fees from airlines for that)?

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conclusion

This could be huge. While far from perfect, the new Wanderlog Chrome extension solves one of Google Flights’ few shortcomings. Fare data for the Southwest can also be imported. Flights had to be searched separately for many years.

But will the Southwest fly this? Must see.

