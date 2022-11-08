Can Solana (SOL) sustain the price increase triggered by Google?





Solana (SOL) was one of the weekend’s top climbers. This was due to bullishness following the announcement that Google is now running Solana nodes. As expected, the price of the digital asset surged quickly after the announcement, rising more than 15% and surpassing $38 for the first time in almost two months. But can SOL sustain its rise as the market ushers in another trading week?

Solana’s slow start

The start of the new week has come with some negative moves for Solana.In the last 24 hours, digital assets have seen double-digit declines, representing a sharp decline over the past two days. increase. So despite the bullish news from Google, investors remain bearish on cryptocurrencies.

This shows the fragility of digital assets and their inability to sustain the gains recorded over the weekend. After selling rocked digital assets over the weekend, investors are starting to turn their attention to their larger counterparts.

Even SOL trading volume has seen a double-digit decline in the last 24 hours. As trading slows down, so does the likelihood that an asset will hold its value. Note that SOL has fallen to around $31 at the time of this writing. This can be interpreted as bullish given that it is still above the weekly low, but it should be noted that the digital asset has lost about $6 from its value by this point.

Nonetheless, the Google news remains a long-term bullish indicator not just for SOL but for the crypto market as a whole. It shows the entry of players into areas that have taken a more fundamental position in

SOL Price Drops to $31 | Source: Working with SOLUSD SOL Network on TradingView.com

The fact that Google has started running validators on its Solana network isn’t the only bullish news for digital assets. Co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko of him says the network is actually addressing a fundamental problem. Power outages rocked digital assets.

Speaking at the Breakpoint 2022 Annual Conference in Portugal, Jacovenco explained that the team has worked on recent updates to make the network more reliable. He explained that the multiple blackouts recorded were not an experience we wanted to provide.

This could mean that Solana’s days of network outages are coming to an end. If so, it removes a significant pain point for users and rekindles confidence in the network across the space. Coupled with the fact that it plans to launch a cross-chain transfer protocol, the next few months are shaping up to be very bullish for the Euro rival Ethereum.

Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates and the occasional funny Tweet.

