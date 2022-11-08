AWS vs. Microsoft Vs. Google Cloud Q3 2022 Earnings Showdown





Cloud News Mark Haranas November 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST

CRN analyzes Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft’s total revenue, profit, revenue growth and current market share rankings for the third quarter of 2022.

All three of the world’s largest cloud providers (Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft) recently announced their financial earnings for the July-September quarter.

For years, these three large technology conglomerates have led the global public cloud and cloud services market, battling each other for market leadership.

Gartner predicts that total global end-user spending on public cloud services will reach a record $592 billion by 2023. This represents a 21% increase compared to his $490 billion in 2022.

Gartner vice president and analyst Sid Nag said: “Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of security and innovation, supporting growth in uncertain times with its agility, resilience and scalability.”

Revenue for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft

All three companies closed their quarters on September 30, 2022.

This represents Q3 2022 for Amazon and Google, while the three months from July to September represent Q1 2023 for Microsoft.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon’s cloud business led by CEO Adam Selipsky, and Google Cloud is Google’s flagship cloud group run by CEO Thomas Kurian.

It’s important to note that Microsoft has never split its cloud business into a standalone business group and has yet to provide exact pricing for its flagship Azure cloud service. Instead, Microsoft wraps Azure and other cloud services within its “intelligent cloud” segment.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were bullish about their company’s future in cloud computing during last month’s earnings call with media and analysts as the market continues to expand. did. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy did not attend Amazon’s recent earnings call.

CRN analyzes the cloud financial results of AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft for Q3 2022 total revenue, revenue growth, operating profit, and overall global cloud market share, ranking each company’s leader. explains what had to say about cloud results.

Mark Haranas

Mark Haranas is an Assistant News Editor and now a longtime journalist covering CRN’s cloud, multicloud, software, SaaS and channel partners. He speaks to world-renowned CEOs and IT professionals, covers breaking news and live his events, and manages several of his CRN reporters. His contact is his [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/aws-vs-microsoft-vs-google-cloud-q3-2022-earnings-face-off

