Sample Clauses for Google Provided Data | Law Insider





Indemnification If a registered certificate is included in a registration statement under this Agreement:

Definitions As used in this Agreement, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

SEVERABILITY. Any provision of this Agreement that is prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction shall be deemed, with respect to such jurisdiction, to the extent of such prohibition or unenforceability without invalidating the remaining provisions of this Agreement. void and shall not invalidate such prohibition or unenforceability in any jurisdiction. or render such provisions unenforceable in other jurisdictions.

Miscellaneous. Vendor acknowledges and agrees that continued participation in TIPS is at TIPS’ sole discretion and that Vendor may be removed from participation in the Program at any time for any or no reason. Nothing in this Agreement or any other communication between TIPS and Vendor shall be construed as a guarantee that TIPS or any TIPS Member will submit orders at any time. TIPS reserves the right to request additional offers for items or services already in the contract at any time.

Termination This Agreement may be terminated at any time prior to closing.

Notices. All notices, demands, demands and other communications under this Agreement shall be in writing and (i) shall be deemed duly given when handed over and received by the party to whom the notice or other communication is addressed; shall be or (ii) if he is mailed postage prepaid by certified or registered mail three business days after the date of delivery:

GOVERNING LAW This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York.

Entire Agreement. The Transaction Documents, together with their Exhibits and Schedules, contain the entire understanding of the parties with respect to this matter and its subject matter and supersede all prior agreements and understandings, oral or written, with respect to such matters. The parties acknowledge their incorporation in such documents, schedules and schedules.

General All payments made by Renter shall be made without conditions or deductions of counterclaim, defense, recovery or set-off. Except as otherwise expressly provided in this Agreement, all payments by Borrower under this Agreement shall be made in US dollars at the Managing Agent’s Office for each Lender’s account against which such payment is due. and with funds immediately available, no later than 2:00 p.m. on the dates specified herein. The Managing Agent shall pay to each Lender the applicable percentage of such payment (or other applicable share) to be distributed promptly. All payments received by the Managing Agent after 2:00 pm will be deemed received on the next business day and any applicable interest or fees will continue to accrue. If payment by Borrower is due on a day other than a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day and such extension of time shall be reflected in the calculation of interest or fees, as the case may be. will do. Be.

Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in two or more counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original, all of which together shall constitute one and the same document.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawinsider.com/clause/google-provided-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos