Xiatech Releases 10 Global 2023 Predictions for Retailers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Adaptive operating models, niche markets, advanced analytics and composability will be hot topics in the coming year.

According to Xiatechs’ recently released industry forecast for the next year, 50% of large retailers that have not developed an adaptive operating model centered around continuously delivering personalized experiences and value to their customers will will fail by the year.

After dealing with severe business disruption caused by the pandemic, 2022 was the year retailers invested heavily in creating omnichannel customer experiences,” said Jonathan, founder and CEO of Xiatech. Summerfield said.

As the economic environment continues to be challenging, business leaders will further streamline their operations in 2023, using analytics to eliminate unnecessary costs and risks to ensure seamless purchases and timely delivery of products to customers. You will consider generating sales by

Over the past year, Xiatech has spoken with many business and technology leaders from retailers around the world.

Based on these conversations and other sources of insight such as data analytics on Xfuze, a hyper-integrated platform, here are the team’s predictions for 2023:

10. Termination of Free Returns. Under pressure to cut costs, retailers start charging customers for returns of online purchases.

Although it was initially for financial reasons, the change will be perceived by customers as an environmentally friendly decision in the long run. By the way, the circular economy benefits as customers decide to give away and buy unwanted items as the economy gets tougher for millions of people around the world.

9. Composable goes mainstream. Recognizing that legacy technology prevents organizations from responding quickly to market changes, such as threats and opportunities, most large retail executives add composability (monolithic Select and integrate best-of-breed digital services and business applications, not ERP). implementation) as a board-level topic to explore ways to improve business agility.

8. Hyper-consolidation becomes accepted by the industry. The organizational imperative to dramatically reduce the time to insight needed to accelerate business transformation while reducing the total cost of technology is driving business and IT leaders to realize real-time systems integration, data Rapid adoption of hyper-integrated platforms that integrate management and data management. Provides advanced analytics and process automation capabilities in a single solution.

7. Further Industry Consolidation. In 2023, many retailers that have failed to adapt to the major changes in consumer shopping preferences and behaviors over the past few years will be acquired.

In addition, forward-looking retailers are acquiring technology start-ups to stay ahead of industry peers as the competition intensifies to offer customers more highly personalized and engaging products and services. It will be

6. Direct-to-consumer companies dominate. Organizations that offer D2C e-commerce capabilities alongside traditional engagement channels are leading the way because they recognize the value of owning the customer’s entire journey, including first-party customer data.

5. Own the Last Mile Experience. Due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, retailers are dealing with costly delays by increasingly taking ownership of the manufacturing and delivery of products to customers.

These retailers either start their own, acquire postal services, or purchase ships, planes, or factories to ensure timely last-mile delivery.

4. The rise of niche markets. Growing consumer interest in marketplaces, which now account for his 40% of total online spending in the UK, encourages retailers to join existing marketplaces at the same time while creating their own online e-commerce community of loyal customers. stimulate the

3. Machines that power real-time analytics. More than 70% of medium to large retailers have the advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities they need to enhance insights and real-time decision making, including predicting customer behavior, inventory and sales. The analysis has been deployed successfully or is starting to deploy. .

2. Data ecosystems create market leaders. With a focus on delivering market-leading, highly personalized omnichannel experiences to acquire and retain customers, retailers are building a data ecosystem.

The imperative of the data ecosystem requires IT teams to rapidly modernize legacy systems that were not designed to aggregate and process data from networks of internal and external sources.

1. The emergence of adaptive operating models. By 2030, most retailers that have not developed a digitally-enabled, adaptive operating model (AOM) centered on delivering value to their customers will be out of business.

Leveraging hyper-integration to connect systems, data, analytics, people, and processes, AOM provides a single view and capability to manage the value chain phases (plan, buy, move, sell, engage) in real time. Offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/11/8/xiatech-releases-its-10-global-2023-predictions-for-retailers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos