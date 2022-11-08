Tech
Announcing the Payment Candidate List — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
Grabango, Compass Group, AiFi and CellPoint Digital have been nominated for the payments category of the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards.
Sponsored by FreedomPay, the award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.
It aimed to increase the competitiveness and effectiveness of retailers and reward initiatives that could improve the shopper experience. Bonus points if the project is considered first in the market.
Here is the 2022 nominee list:
Bell
Brand Experience Labs (BEL) smart kiosks are powered by machine vision and artificial intelligence to track products and accurately process selections.
Customers scan a QR with a smart kiosk app containing payment information to open the door.
You can then start browsing and selecting products. When the door closes, the purchase is completed and the selected item is reflected in the app. The app also gives retailers the ability to track customer activity and send push notifications with special offers.
cellpoint digital
CellPoint Digital is a global payment orchestration specialist. The company’s mission with the Velocity platform is to give its retail customers a competitive edge by turning payments from cost to profit drive.
Compass Group/AiFi
Compass Group UK&I introduces the first completely frictionless storefront.
The store, the first to be marketed not just in the UK but across the European foodservice sector, uses AiFi’s AI-powered computer vision technology to help shoppers queue, stop to scan and pay. You can purchase products without any hassle.
Grabango
Grabango is a leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing large store chains.
First, shoppers download the free Grabango app, available for iPhone and Android, select the items they want and leave the store. Payments are automatic and contactless, saving shoppers time.
The system uses machine learning and computer vision algorithms, runs on fault-tolerant edge computing hardware, and delivers highly accurate results at low cost.
Grabangos’ technology integrates with our partners’ existing stores and payment systems to provide the ability to consume promotional services and contribute to customer loyalty points and rewards programs.
Incom
Medicare health insurance offers members a variety of supplemental benefits provided via prepaid benefit cards.
However, traditionally, each service requires its own card, confusing plan members trying to access multiple benefits or using plan funds as payment for over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, etc. We may decide which retailers we accept.
InComm Healthcare has developed the Dual Network Benefit Card to remove this challenge and streamline acceptance of supplemental health insurance benefits at retail outlets.
and the winner is
A panel of judges will decide the winner.
This will be revealed at an exclusive event in central London on Tuesday, December 6th.
If you are interested in participating in this networking/roundtable discussion/Christmas-themed 3-course dining event, please contact us as soon as possible by completing the form at the end of this article.
RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.
We look forward to having our judging panel determine the winners and announcing them at an event in central London in December.
The jury for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards is:
Warren Richmond, CEO and Founder of Situ Live and Revium Group
Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes
Compass Group Digital & Data Director Peter Waugh
Paula Bobett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots
Dan Saunders, Retail Ecommerce Manager, Stanley Black & Decker
The Customer First Group Founder Martin Newman
Toby Pickard, Global Insights Leader, IGD
Matt Taylor, EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products
Amodini Chhabra, Investor, Compass Digital Ventures
Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive
Sharon Peters, Head of Technology, Corporate Division, Marks & Spencer
Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges
Wiz Selvay, CEO, WIZZ&CO
Simon Curtis, Chief Commercial Officer, PMC Retail
David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab
fourth time
Sponsored by PMC, 3D Cloud by Marxent, CADS, FreedomPay and Critzr, the RTIH Innovation Awards are now in their fourth year and celebrate global innovation in the rapidly changing omnichannel world.
More shortlists will be published in the coming days.
|
Sources
2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/11/8/2022-rtih-innovation-awards-payments-shortlist-announced
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- G Sathiyan, Manika Batra become the first Indian mixed doubles pair in the top 5
- Announcing the Payment Candidate List — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Pak SC grants Imran Khan one week to make submissions in contempt of court case
- Jokowi has the strong impression that Putin will not come to the G20 summit in Bali
- VIDEO: Scareactor assaulted by guest during Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
- 4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal
- Khloe Kardashian Wears Edgy Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards 2022 – WWD
- Xiatech Releases 10 Global 2023 Predictions for Retailers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Fire at Iliad bookstore in North Hollywood followed by outpouring of support from customers and neighbors
- New Pro Hockey Team Heading to Wythe County with Apex Center Redevelopment
- Your Tuesday Briefing: The U.S. Midterm Elections
- Trump suggests he will launch his 2024 presidential campaign on November 15