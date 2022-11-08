Announcing the Payment Candidate List — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Grabango, Compass Group, AiFi and CellPoint Digital have been nominated for the payments category of the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards.

Sponsored by FreedomPay, the award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.

It aimed to increase the competitiveness and effectiveness of retailers and reward initiatives that could improve the shopper experience. Bonus points if the project is considered first in the market.

Here is the 2022 nominee list:

Bell

Brand Experience Labs (BEL) smart kiosks are powered by machine vision and artificial intelligence to track products and accurately process selections.

Customers scan a QR with a smart kiosk app containing payment information to open the door.

You can then start browsing and selecting products. When the door closes, the purchase is completed and the selected item is reflected in the app. The app also gives retailers the ability to track customer activity and send push notifications with special offers.

cellpoint digital

CellPoint Digital is a global payment orchestration specialist. The company’s mission with the Velocity platform is to give its retail customers a competitive edge by turning payments from cost to profit drive.

Compass Group/AiFi

Compass Group UK&I introduces the first completely frictionless storefront.

The store, the first to be marketed not just in the UK but across the European foodservice sector, uses AiFi’s AI-powered computer vision technology to help shoppers queue, stop to scan and pay. You can purchase products without any hassle.

Grabango

Grabango is a leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing large store chains.

First, shoppers download the free Grabango app, available for iPhone and Android, select the items they want and leave the store. Payments are automatic and contactless, saving shoppers time.

The system uses machine learning and computer vision algorithms, runs on fault-tolerant edge computing hardware, and delivers highly accurate results at low cost.

Grabangos’ technology integrates with our partners’ existing stores and payment systems to provide the ability to consume promotional services and contribute to customer loyalty points and rewards programs.

Incom

Medicare health insurance offers members a variety of supplemental benefits provided via prepaid benefit cards.

However, traditionally, each service requires its own card, confusing plan members trying to access multiple benefits or using plan funds as payment for over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, etc. We may decide which retailers we accept.

InComm Healthcare has developed the Dual Network Benefit Card to remove this challenge and streamline acceptance of supplemental health insurance benefits at retail outlets.

and the winner is

A panel of judges will decide the winner.

This will be revealed at an exclusive event in central London on Tuesday, December 6th.

If you are interested in participating in this networking/roundtable discussion/Christmas-themed 3-course dining event, please contact us as soon as possible by completing the form at the end of this article.

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

We look forward to having our judging panel determine the winners and announcing them at an event in central London in December.

The jury for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards is:

Warren Richmond, CEO and Founder of Situ Live and Revium Group

Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes

Compass Group Digital & Data Director Peter Waugh

Paula Bobett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Dan Saunders, Retail Ecommerce Manager, Stanley Black & Decker

The Customer First Group Founder Martin Newman

Toby Pickard, Global Insights Leader, IGD

Matt Taylor, EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products

Amodini Chhabra, Investor, Compass Digital Ventures

Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive

Sharon Peters, Head of Technology, Corporate Division, Marks & Spencer

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

Wiz Selvay, CEO, WIZZ&CO

Simon Curtis, Chief Commercial Officer, PMC Retail

David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab

fourth time

Sponsored by PMC, 3D Cloud by Marxent, CADS, FreedomPay and Critzr, the RTIH Innovation Awards are now in their fourth year and celebrate global innovation in the rapidly changing omnichannel world.

More shortlists will be published in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/11/8/2022-rtih-innovation-awards-payments-shortlist-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos