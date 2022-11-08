128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked Smartphone + 12 Months 4GB Plan





Mint Mobile has a 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked Smartphone (Black) + 12 Months 4GB Service Plan for $589 with number porting. shipping fee is free.

Note: You can select more monthly data for an additional charge. Eligible American Express cardholders are eligible to receive a $45 statement credit towards this purchase (see details).

Thanks to the community member kickendter for finding this deal.

specification

6.7 inch 3120×1440 1200Hz HDR10+ 1000 nits (HBM) /, 1500 nits (peak) LTPO AMOLED touchscreen display Google Tensor G2 Octa-core Chipset 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage 12GB RAM Main Camera: 50MP (Wide) with OIS | 48MP (Telephoto) | 12MP (Ultra Wide) Selfie Camera: 10.8MP (Ultra Wide) up to 4K 60fps Video Recording Stereo Speaker WiFi 6e / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFCIP68 Dust/Waterproof Optical Fingerprint Sensor (Under Display) USB 3.2 Type C Port, Up to 30W Fast Charging (Power Delivery 3.0) 23W Fast Wireless Charging Reverse Wireless Charging 5000 mAh Battery Nano SIM / eSIM Support 5G / 4G LTE Mobile Data Support Android 13No microSD Card Slot No 3.5mm Headphone Jack From 2022 to Dec 30, 2022 or in stock New (port-in) subscribers who purchase a Google Pixel 7 and a 12-month data plan get $400 off the device and 50% off the device (6 months). 12 month plan at checkout. &additional fee. Additional restrictions apply.

Written by Edited yesterday at 8:23 pm

Restock!

