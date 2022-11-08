Google’s John Mueller: ‘Searches are never guaranteed’





When asked by site owners why their content wasn’t indexed, John Mueller of Google Search Advocate said, “Searches are never guaranteed.”

On Reddit’s r/TechSEO forum, users complain about faster indexing of websites republishing the same content.

A Reddit user posts a thread asking if it’s possible to use the Indexing API to brute force access to Google’s index.

Mueller dismisses that idea, saying the Indexing API is reserved for certain types of content, such as live streams and job listings.

He continues with the statement that searches aren’t guaranteed, and offers insight into what Google’s priorities are when it comes to indexing.

On why Mueller is worth indexing your content

Mueller has previously said that a site needs to be worthwhile to be indexed, and he’s sharing that opinion again on Reddit.

Mueller also explains some of the criteria that Google’s algorithms look for when considering whether content is worth indexing.

“Search is never guaranteed and there are many sites trying to push updates to Google. That means it’s original, compelling, high quality, and not already published elsewhere.”

For context, a Reddit user runs a website that publishes obituaries.

In the next part of his answer, Mueller acknowledges that it can be difficult to ensure that content contributed by others meets Google’s standards.

When people think of Google Search for the last time, that point cannot be overstated when it comes to obituaries.

However, the entire site is under the control of Reddit users and is not limited to publishing posted content.

Mueller urges site owners to think of ways to increase the value of their websites to increase the likelihood that Google will index their pages quickly.

“I know it’s difficult when it comes to user-generated content (I think some of it is), but ultimately your site is what you publish, regardless of where it came from in the first place. The more you can do to make your indexable content above easier to find and more valuable to the web, the more likely Google will find it quickly (i.e. if you (This could mean blocking content that it deems important.) For example, it’s indexed and therefore less valuable.)”

If Google indexes republished content faster than the original version, the source website will be perceived as less valuable than sites that copy that content.

There is no easy solution to this problem, such as using Google’s Indexing API. Reddit users need to prove the value of making changes to their website to speed up crawling and indexing.

That said, Mueller suggests that all sites can make small changes to let Google know when new content is available.

Linking to new website content from your home page puts it on Google’s radar quickly, says Mueller.

“One thing you can do even on a small, new site is mention and link to updates to your home page. Make sure you have one, many sites do this intuitively with sidebars and updates sections that show new headlines and links to content.”

This will help your content get noticed faster, but there is still no guarantee that Google will be able to index your content faster.

Source: Reddit Featured Image: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-john-mueller-search-is-never-guaranteed/470388/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos