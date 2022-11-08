Can Google Cloud overtake Azure?





Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are among the top three cloud service providers, second and third, respectively, after Amazon Web Services (AWS). Launched in 2008, Google Cloud lags behind AWS and Azure in terms of market share, despite its technical prowess.

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow is bullish on Azure and expects the company to close the revenue gap on AWS and widen it on Google Cloud. His argument is that Azure will benefit not only by moving certain applications to the cloud, but by making a big shift in how companies build their IT infrastructure.

In fact, Azure surpassed AWS in popularity, according to a survey conducted earlier this year. Nearly 80% of respondents say they use Azure, compared to 77% for AWS.

But Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently said the cloud is one of Google’s fastest growing businesses. Last month, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said he wants to simplify all the technology that organizations need. In terms of market share, Google holds around 10% of the global market in his Q2 2022. Meanwhile, Azure ranks second with his 21% market share, according to Statista.

(Source: Statista)

corporate customers

One of the factors that worked in Microsoft’s favor was its roots in the enterprise business. This is what Google is missing. Microsoft sells products ranging from Office, Windows, Dynamics to Outlook, and it was easy to upsell cloud services to enterprise customers.

From the perspective of these companies, it makes more sense to move to Microsoft because their employees are already using Microsoft products they are familiar with. In fact, the majority of the Fortune 500 use Azure because they want seamless security and APIs regardless of environment.

Google’s strategy of persuading companies to do things their own way without paying attention to what their customers actually need didn’t serve their purpose.

Additionally, Microsoft has used strategies such as vendor lock-in, which is nothing new to the company. Over the years, Microsoft has leveraged its partner ecosystem to successfully cross-sell cloud solutions. This makes Azure his second largest cloud service provider in the world.

data center

Google Cloud also lags behind Microsoft when it comes to infrastructure. Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure is massive and it will take a lot of time and investment for Google to match Azure’s capabilities.

Microsoft Azure does not share data center locations. However, according to estimates, Microsoft operates over 200 physical data centers in 59 regions, with 113 availability zones across 35 countries. Additionally, 19 regions and 51 Availability Zones are in development. In contrast, Google Cloud operates approximately 30 data centers in 35 regions and 106 Availability Zones across more than 200 countries and regions.

However, Google is in the process of adding nine more regions, which means Google Cloud will have data centers in 44 regions by 2024. At Google Cloud Next 22, the company announced new Googles in Austria, Greece, Norway, South Africa and Sweden. cloud region.

Google Cloud can’t compete with Azure in terms of infrastructure, but it offers attractive pricing for all its cloud services.

Google Cloud data center location

Services we provide

Both Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure offer customers a wide range of services, from storage and compute to networking. Both AWS and Azure offer over 100 different services. However, Google Cloud only offers about 60 services.

When it comes to services, Azure once again takes the lead with its rich set of storage services. Compared to that, Google’s services are few.

When it comes to computing services, Google Cloud’s pricing is the most attractive. However, Azure offers a discount model that is attractive to existing Microsoft customers. Besides, Google Cloud’s sales force is small compared to both AWS and Google. In 2019, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian admitted that the company’s sales force is one tenth to one fifteenth the size of his AWS and Microsoft Azure sales force.

Over the years, Kurian has extensively recruited personnel to strengthen its workforce to remain competitive. Most notably, in 2019 he was joined by SAP veteran Robert Enslin.

In addition to Google’s advantage, Microsoft’s learning curve is much more difficult. But for Google to overtake Azure, it needs more than just offering attractive pricing and a smoother learning curve for all deployments.

Google Cloud customers

Is Google Lacking Focus?

Azure contributes approximately 27.5% of Microsoft’s revenue compared to Google Cloud’s 5.5%. In fact, Azure has emerged as the most important vertical for Microsoft, delivering the highest revenue share. However, many argue that Google still makes the majority of its revenue from advertising, and that’s where Google’s focus lies.

Analyst Charles Fitzgerald sees Google Cloud Platform as something of a hobby for the company. “When Google CEO Sundar Pichai woke up in the morning, the broader Google Cloud business (including G Suite), on a very good day, was only one-fifth of his list of concerns. It’s unfair to say that isn’t right.Recently, Pichai emphasized that Google Cloud remains a key priority for the company.

To remain competitive in the cloud segment, Google Cloud hired Kurian as CEO in 2018 to attract more enterprise customers and strengthen its cloud business. Since joining, one of Kurian’s main focuses has been making Google Cloud enterprise-ready, overcoming the idea that Google doesn’t know how to generate enterprise sales and can only succeed as a product company. .

Over the past three years, Kurin has successfully made Google Cloud more competitive. Tom Galizia, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Alphabet/Google Practice at Deloitte Consulting, said: [in annual revenue] up to $20 [billion] You can’t claim it in 3 years.

But despite Kurian’s arrival, Google Cloud continues to lose money and its market share remains pegged.

what’s next?

At this year’s Google Cloud Next 22 conference, the company announced a series of infrastructure and migration updates to help organizations run on Google Cloud, edge, or data center. Google announced Dual Run to help enterprises migrate their decades-old mainframes to the cloud. It also announced new innovations for Google Workspace and its partners his ecosystem.

Speaking at the Next ’22 opening ceremony, Pichai said:

Google also announced that starting in 2023, customers will be able to pay for cloud services with cryptocurrencies. To facilitate cryptocurrency payments, Google has partnered with US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/cloud-war-intensifies-can-google-cloud-overtake-azure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos