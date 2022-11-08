Vingroup : VINFAST wins “CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY CHAMPIONS” ORIGIN INNOVATION AWARD 2022





Hanoi, Nov 8, 2022, VinFast has been awarded the ‘Corporate Sustainability Champions’ – ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022. In addition to recognizing how VinFast’s impact aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the award confirms VinFast’s commitment to ‘creating the Sustainable Development Goals’ . everyone’s future. ”

First held by TechNode Global in 2020, the ORIGIN Innovation Awards is APAC’s most recognized honor for technology innovation, dedicated to recognizing companies that embody the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in the way they conduct business. purpose. The theme of the 2022 award is ‘Sustainable Innovation, Lasting Impact’, inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among 300 nominations from across the Asia-Pacific region, VinFast has won as the winner of the ‘Corporate Sustainability Champions’ – ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022. The award is based on his three main criteria: business impact and value created by a company’s innovation project. , sustainable and measurable output and impact in line with the UNSDG, and technology that underpins corporate innovation.

Dr. Morgan Donovan Carroll, VinFast’s Director of Environment, Sustainability and Governance, said: We recognize not only our commitment to sustainability, but also VinFast’s commitment to realizing our goals through our sustainable development model. It will motivate us to contribute to the promotion of the “green” revolution.”

Headquartered in Singapore, TechNode Global is the leading technology media in the APAC region. It is now the leading news platform for start-ups and innovation initiatives, focused on advancing environmental, social and governance companies towards sustainable development. TechNode Global is also the organizer of the annual BEYOND Expo series in Macau, considered “his CES in Asia”.

TechNode Global Director Stanley Chung said: We look forward to their greater contribution to the future of sustainable development. ”

Previously, VinFast received a climate change financing package worth $135 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to produce a network of electric buses and charging stations in Vietnam.

VinFast also announced a partnership with CATL to develop CTC (Cell-to-Chassis) technology for future low energy consumption electric vehicle models. VinFast partner and member of his Vingroup, his VinES, has launched a global battery recycling partnership with Li-Cycle to reduce its environmental impact.

VinFast’s significant progress confirms the company’s vision of becoming a global smart electric vehicle brand, driving the global electrification revolution movement and developing green mobility for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/VINGROUP-6603353/news/Vingroup-VINFAST-WINS-CORPORATE-SUSTAINABILITY-CHAMPIONS-ORIGIN-INNOVATION-AWARD-2022-42236182/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos