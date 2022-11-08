Taking a Profit-Driven Approach to Modern Commerce Transformation — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Approach to the modern store

Despite the challenges of monolithic systems, most retailers have been able to deliver on their multichannel customer promises through clever approaches to integrating systems that were never designed to work together.

As retail is increasingly centered around a single view of the customer, dynamically integrating channels and experiences is fundamental to driving the success of modern stores.

A design-driven approach to modern commerce adoption doesn’t have to rely on a single change program or replace everything that already works.

Below are four merit-driven approaches that retailers are taking to effect change. These can be implemented separately or together, but supporting them with the right technology operating model is critical to success.

1. Built in the cloud

Cloud native architecture has fundamentally changed the pace of software and feature delivery.

You no longer need to completely rip and replace your existing system to start your modern commerce journey.

More and more retailers are starting with modern commerce and cloud-native toolsets. The relative cost of entry is low for his teams who already have the architecture and development skills in-house or through delivery partners.

In addition to low running cost considerations, scalability, flexibility, security, and resilience are additional benefits that the cloud can offer to support the long-term business case for retailers.

2. Implementation and integration of major retail platforms

The market for packaged software vendors is rapidly moving to cloud native. Existing on-premises and SaaS vendors are reusing an extensive set of feature-rich features and their delivery approach (usually his DevOps).

In addition to this, many new emerging vendors are also becoming recognized as creating leading retail platforms and components in a rapidly changing market.

This is increasingly being recognized in in-store experience transformations such as promotions, self-scanning apps, mobile commerce and client rings, as well as back-office solutions such as order management, pricing and inventory management.

3. Mobilize where possible

The benefits of mobile are well understood in the retail industry. Transaction capture can be delivered to customers in a variety of formats (tablet, kiosk, self-scan), enabling retailers to increase store agility.

This agility supports sales assistance, concierge services, reservations, queue elimination, and improved customer interactions. It also increases productivity and, if implemented properly, can significantly reduce costs.

Modern commerce architectures can further enhance store mobility strategies by reducing the hardware burden and physical backend requirements of distributed facilities.

This is where the financial benefits can really accelerate as the total operating costs of hardware inventory, logistics and maintenance can be significantly reduced.

4. Make payments work

Payments are a key digital touchpoint for making customer experiences feel safe, convenient, and personalized.

Building customer journeys that support contactlessness, in-store mobility, and compliance with international tax rules requires an approach that goes beyond traditional service provider deployments.

A modern commerce architecture provides a way to migrate quickly and develop alongside existing solutions. Combined with flexible and agile endpoint technology, payments don’t get in the way of a strong customer experience, they enable it now.

put it all together

Retailers can adopt a modern commerce approach in many ways in their stores. Importantly, it is unique in its goals and plans to provide shoppers with an engaging, trustworthy, convenient and personalized experience.

The key to getting started is usually moving quickly to a trial and learning an approach that proves the business benefits of a concept. Accessing your own cloud and microservices, or buying a best-of-breed combination, can be done quickly and relatively inexpensively with the help of the best vendors and services his providers his partners.

To support retailers in this space, we have produced a detailed insight paper sharing our experience in this area and making recommendations on how to select implementation and service partners.

About the author:

Rich Lowe is CEO of PMC Retail. He is passionate about building teams that deliver solutions and services that make a meaningful difference to our customers.

His background in operations management, IT strategy, and software services puts him in a unique position to understand the challenges of today’s IT leaders and ensure that PMC is best positioned to meet them.

