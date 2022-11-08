How technology is transforming healthcare delivery, staffing challenges





Name one technology that has stood out in recent years as it transforms your healthcare delivery.

Arun Jayaraman: Critical to rehabilitation is the use of wearable sensors and computer vision technology. They help determine when to increase or decrease therapeutic care. When to introduce new interventions? When are patients at risk of falls? …using these sensors Automating clinical measurements by using it speeds up the process and provides greater resolution as to whether someone’s condition is improving.

Dr. Scott Rissmiller: We really rely on virtual clinic platforms. Virtual Care is an investment we started over a decade ago. So when the pandemic hit, we were able to quickly switch patients to virtual services from the start. It has also spurred many innovations. In particular, it is a “home hospital” that treats patients with hospital-level vision in the comfort of their own homes.

Can you give us another example of a technology with great potential?

Jayaraman: Robotics has moved from large, rigid robots to lightweight, soft robots that can be strapped on and controlled by a smartphone, or modular robots. They can be used for treatment, self-monitoring for improvement, or to guide clinicians as to when a patient is withdrawn from the robot. It can also provide personal transportation for paralyzed patients and those who need assistance after procedures.

Rissmiller: There are some exciting things about the alien setting. Tools like Virtual Scribe that help clinicians and nurses work more efficiently. This is technology that uses artificial intelligence to pick up key terms and create clinician notes while the clinician is talking to the patient. Tools like this save clinicians a lot of time.

What partnerships and collaborations have you been involved with related to technological advancements in healthcare?

Jayaraman: One of the Technology and Innovation Hub’s main tasks is to collaborate with industry partners, researchers and scientists around the world on the latest cutting-edge technologies. … These partners have great ideas, but don’t always know how to bring them to the clinical market. We work closely with companies such as Samsung and Honda, as well as US and international universities.

Rissmiller: We have a lot of conversations with industry and technology companies. One of the things that we’re very excited about is the Innovation District we’re building in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the help of a great deal of philanthropy. We partner with industry groups and technology companies that help create the care models of the future in innovative and collaborative ways.

