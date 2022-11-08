Crypto giant Binance to buy FTX after ‘liquidity crisis’ • TechCrunch





Binance said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX.

The deal follows months of social media clashes between Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried that escalated earlier this week.

In a series of tweets, Zhao (pictured above) said on Tuesday that Binance reached a decision after FTX asked the company for help. “In order to protect our users, we intend to sign a non-binding LOI and fully acquire FTX to cover the liquidity crisis. We will be implementing a full DD soon.” he said.

Binance, the world’s largest exchange, was the first investor to back FTX, but the relationship between the two companies began to falter as the young firm’s popularity grew.

The two billionaires have been quipping at each other for months, but Zhao has revealed that Binance has sold its holdings of FTT, the FTX exchange’s native token. Their relationship hit an all-time low earlier this week. I received it last year as part of my exit from the company. Zhao said the company is liquidating his FTT holdings as a “post-exit risk management,” lending some credence to widely circulated rumors about Alameda Research’s financial health.

Bankman-Fried founded Alameda, a prop trading and market making company with some exposure to FTT tokens. According to his view trading on Binance, the FTT token fell from $25.47 to $14.32 on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried wrote, “A *huge* thank you to CZ, Binance and all of our supporters for this user-centric development that will benefit the entire industry. We have done and will continue to do a great job of building ecosystems and creating a freer economic world.”

Bankman-Fried said FTX is working to clear the outstanding withdrawals. “This eliminates the liquidity crisis. All assets are covered one-to-one with him. This is one of the main reasons he asked Binance to join us. A little time for settlements etc. may take a while.

Several cryptocurrencies have jumped on the news.

Binance is the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency exchange, with an estimated value of over $300 billion. FTX was valued at $32 billion in its latest funding round (Series C) in January of this year. The company is backed by Sequoia, BlackRock, Tiger Global, Paradigm, Thoma Bravo, Softbank, Ribit Capital, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Altimeter Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sino Global, Bond and Iconic Growth. on a long list.

Tuesday’s announcement shocked not only the business world, but the cryptocurrency community, which has grown accustomed to this year’s chaotic unfolding. Bankman-Fried was hailed as the savior of cryptocurrency earlier this year after acquiring a string of companies. His FTX Ventures, the venture arm of a cryptocurrency exchange, is also a major investor in a number of cryptocurrency startups.

Affected by the news of Binance’s acquisition of FTX, BNB climbed to $370, up 12% in one hour. FTT went up to $22, up 37% in 1 hour. BTC bounces to $20,143 and ETH to $1,535.

(more to come)

