Amazfit Band 7 now available for purchase in India: price and other details





Amazfit Band 7 is now on sale in India. The smart band is featured on the company’s website. The e-commerce platform Amazon has also created his web page for the device, but the price has not been disclosed. However, according to his website at Amazfit India, the device costs 3,499, but for a limited time he is available at an introductory price of 2,999. The fitness band is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of battery life on a single charge. It has 120 sports modes and weighs 28 grams (with strap).

The Amazfit Band 7 comes in two color options, Classic Black and Elegant Beige, and the different color variations of the strap include Pink, Orange, Blue and Green. We have replacement support.

Specifications of Amazfit Band 7

The Amazfit Band 7 fitness band comes with a 1.47 inch color AMOLED touchscreen. The display supports always-on functionality and has a 282 pixel density. According to the company, the screen size of the Band 7 is 112% larger than its predecessor.

There is a layer of tempered glass on top of the smart band to protect it. Amazfit Band 7 runs on the Zepp operating system and features over 50 watch faces. Amazfit Band 7’s health tracking features include heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, sleep tracker and stress monitor. The device is backed by a 232mAh battery that is said to offer up to 18 days of battery backup. The band can be used for up to 24 days in battery saver mode.

Amazfit Band 7 has 120 sport modes that can be used to track multiple sport activities. The device has Alexa built-in and features a 5 ATM water resistant design. This means it can be worn while swimming as well. The smartband also displays SMS and incoming notifications.

