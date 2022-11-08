Wordle gets new response system and dedicated New York Times editor





The hit puzzle game Wordle, owned by the New York Times, is getting some tweaks to its response system and new dedicated editor, Tracy Bennett. The Times announced the system change and Bennett’s appointment on November 7.

Wordle now uses a list of answers curated by Times, with a reduced pool of possible answers and omitting plurals of 3- or 4-letter words ending in ES or S. For example, words like MOLES and PANTS are never correct. Answer, but WOMEN or CACTI may still be correct. However, players can use plural nouns like MOLES to see if there are letters that match the correct answer.

Other than that, gameplay remains the same. As The Times puts it, there are six chances to guess the word today, selected from the same dictionary as before, with a focus on words that are fun, familiar, lively and varied. From now on, Wordle will be under the management of Bennett, who was formerly the deputy editor of his crossword for The Times.

Wordle was created by Welsh programmer Josh Wardle. Wardle originally said he prototyped the game in 2013 and shelved it. He decides to complete the game during the pandemic with the help of his partner Palak Shah. Shah curated his 2,500-word answer list of the game’s originals. Wardle initially shared the game only with his family and close friends, but when he launched it worldwide in October 2021, Wordle became a viral hit, attracting millions of players every day. Did. On January 31, The New York Times (which owns and publishes The New York Times) purchased Wordle for his low seven-figure undisclosed price.

Getting the game, the Times banned some obscenities from the Wordles dictionary. That policy appears to have been rescinded with Monday’s change. These words can now be played as guesses. A large dictionary of English words that are valid guesses will not be curated, according to the Times announcement.

Times spokeswoman Jordan Cohen wrote, citing the Times’ announcement about the change, that it was a personal choice of what respondents used as guess words in emails to The Post. increase.

Certain common words are also not in the game’s dictionary. ASIAN is not a valid entry. KOREA and BURMA cannot be used, but JAPAN and CHINA can be used.

Cohen writes that JAPAN and CHINA are not only proper nouns, they are both common nouns. The other he three examples are only proper nouns and the same cannot be said.

Some players have argued that Wordle has become more difficult since the Times took over the game, citing responses such as Coke and Rupee. That claim has been challenged, and in fact the Times has amended some of its pre-acquisition responses to make it easier. For example, the response on February 15th was he is AROMA. This was a replacement for the original answer AGORA (like a town square that existed in ancient Greek city-states, for the curious).

Wordle has also inspired dozens of spin-offs from other developers who have adapted the format to various themes. Famous examples include the geo-guessing games Worldle and Heardle for music lovers. There is also a game for video game fans called GuessThe.Game. Players must identify the video game of the day based on screenshots. This screenshot starts out cryptic and becomes more and more obvious with hints like release year, Metacritic score, and platform.

