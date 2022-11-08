Call of Duty Gets ‘Full Premium Release’ In 2023, Rumored To Be Modern Warfare 2 Expansion





Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard says the annual franchise will be a “full premium release” in 2023.

Activision Blizzard, among its third quarter 2022 earnings results, wrote about Call of Duty looking ahead to next year, calling it “the most powerful Call of Duty live operation to date, the blockbuster annual series We will be offering an even more compelling free-to-play experience in our next full premium release, and across all platforms.”

However, it remains unclear if this is a brand new game for this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or more expensive content. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier referred to his Activision Blizzard wording, saying that the “full premium release” Activision Blizzard is talking about is a “continuation of Modern Warfare II.” Features new single and multiplayer content. But it’s more he’s MWII. ”

Man lol, you keep falling for the same PR language. A continuation of Modern Warfare II. It’s called a full premium release, probably because it’s going to be marketed and sold as a $70 game with new single and multiplayer content.But it’s more MWII

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

Schreier also revealed his knowledge of the upcoming Call of Duty timeline. According to Schreier, in 2023, Sledgehammer will come out with a premium expansion for his Modern Warfare 2, which will have a lot of content. Apparently, the size of the expansion is what justifies Activision’s “full premium release” label. Schreier has since claimed that his next Call of Duty entry will come from Treyarch in 2024.

Officially, Call of Duty 2023 has not been postponed. Activision said in a statement to IGN earlier this year that it has an exciting slate of premium, free-to-play Call of Duty experiences this year, next year and beyond. Any other report is incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right. ”

Activision Blizzard revenue declines

Elsewhere, the company also reported a nearly $300 million year-over-year decline in revenue from the third quarter of 2021, blaming 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. I’m here. The company’s net revenue in Q3 2021 was $2.07 billion compared to his $1.78 billion in Q3 2022.

Activision Blizzard wrote that the poor performance was due to “a weak response to last year’s premium release, resulting in less engagement with Call of Duty.” Thanks to a blistering hot start from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the company expects he’ll see improvements for the remainder of 2022.

The fastest Call of Duty game to reach $1 billion, Modern Warfare 2 is also a huge success on PC. According to Activison Blizzard, Modern Warfare 2 PC sales are nearly double those of “the most recent strong title in the series.” The game also set a franchise record for engagement, with his first 10 days of playing time being over 40% more than his previous record.

Vanguard’s comparative sales struggles when pitted against the rest of the franchise are well documented. However, the game’s World War II setting did not resonate with some of the community.

